News 9

Siraegi harvest begins with Punch Bowl Siraegi Festival in Yanggu

입력 2024.11.02 (00:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As we fully embrace autumn, next week will mark the beginning of winter with the arrival of 'Ipdong.'

In Yanggu, Gangwon Province, the harvest of "siraegi," a winter delicacy, has begun, and preparations for winter are in full swing.

Lee Cheong-cho reports.

[Report]

In the northernmost village adjacent to the Demilitarized Zone.

The mountain ridges at an altitude of 1,000 meters are beautifully adorned with autumn leaves, but the vast fields remain lush and green.

This is "mucheong," or radish greens.

Hands are busy cutting the mucheong, and on one side of the field, the cut mucheong is neatly stacked.

The mucheong will freeze and thaw throughout the winter, transforming into siraegi, which will be shipped to the market early next year.

This year, it is expected that around 1,000 tons of siraegi will be produced by over 200 farming households in this village.

Due to the warm weather, the harvesting has been delayed by three weeks compared to last year, but with the start of the mucheong harvest, the arrival of winter feels imminent.

[Yoon Hyun-hee/Siraegi farmer: "This mucheong is grown in a very clean area. While some mucheong is sold fresh, we are currently harvesting it for drying."]

Last year's harvest of well-dried siraegi is already being sold as a product.

Since the preparation is already complete, it can be eaten right after boiling.

A festival themed around siraegi and apples, local specialties of Yanggu, was also held.

Visitors can make kimbap with siraegi and taste siraegi rice cakes and siraegi kimchi.

[Oh Se-bun/Yanggu resident: "I bought some siraegi. Yanggu apples are renowned nationwide for their delicious taste, so I came to buy some of them and see the tasting event."]

The Yanggu Punch Bowl Siraegi Festival, amid the lingering aroma of apples, will continue until the 3rd.

This is KBS News, Lee Cheong-cho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Siraegi harvest begins with Punch Bowl Siraegi Festival in Yanggu
    • 입력 2024-11-02 00:49:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

As we fully embrace autumn, next week will mark the beginning of winter with the arrival of 'Ipdong.'

In Yanggu, Gangwon Province, the harvest of "siraegi," a winter delicacy, has begun, and preparations for winter are in full swing.

Lee Cheong-cho reports.

[Report]

In the northernmost village adjacent to the Demilitarized Zone.

The mountain ridges at an altitude of 1,000 meters are beautifully adorned with autumn leaves, but the vast fields remain lush and green.

This is "mucheong," or radish greens.

Hands are busy cutting the mucheong, and on one side of the field, the cut mucheong is neatly stacked.

The mucheong will freeze and thaw throughout the winter, transforming into siraegi, which will be shipped to the market early next year.

This year, it is expected that around 1,000 tons of siraegi will be produced by over 200 farming households in this village.

Due to the warm weather, the harvesting has been delayed by three weeks compared to last year, but with the start of the mucheong harvest, the arrival of winter feels imminent.

[Yoon Hyun-hee/Siraegi farmer: "This mucheong is grown in a very clean area. While some mucheong is sold fresh, we are currently harvesting it for drying."]

Last year's harvest of well-dried siraegi is already being sold as a product.

Since the preparation is already complete, it can be eaten right after boiling.

A festival themed around siraegi and apples, local specialties of Yanggu, was also held.

Visitors can make kimbap with siraegi and taste siraegi rice cakes and siraegi kimchi.

[Oh Se-bun/Yanggu resident: "I bought some siraegi. Yanggu apples are renowned nationwide for their delicious taste, so I came to buy some of them and see the tasting event."]

The Yanggu Punch Bowl Siraegi Festival, amid the lingering aroma of apples, will continue until the 3rd.

This is KBS News, Lee Cheong-cho.
이청초
이청초 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”
“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…<br>포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”

“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”
[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 <br>당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나

[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나
[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 <br>야-대통령실 공방

[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 야-대통령실 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.