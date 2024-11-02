Just one step away: FC Anyang's first challenge for promotion to K League 1

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, this weekend, a crucial match will take place in K League 2, where teams are fighting for promotion to K League 1.



In particular, FC Anyang's determination is exceptional, as they only need to add 1 point to secure promotion after 11 years since their founding.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



FC Anyang, which was re-established as a citizen club in 2013 after Anyang LG Cheetahs moved to Seoul, has faced many ups and downs.



["Long live Anyang!"]



With passionate support from fans comparable to that of K League 1, they have consistently challenged for promotion, but have often been disappointed in failing to cross the final threshold.



However, this season is different.



Based on solid organization, they have been leading K League 2 since the beginning of the season and are now on the verge of winning, which guarantees automatic promotion to K League 1.



[Ryu Byeong-hoon/FC Anyang Manager: "I started as a somewhat lacking manager, but I believe I am here now because the players and fans supported me during tough times."]



They are 6 points ahead of Seoul E-Land FC, who are competing for the championship.



Even if they secure just 1 point in the remaining two matches, the championship and promotion will be confirmed, but the players are not letting their guard down and are reminding themselves of the challenger's mindset.



[Choi Dae-ho/FC Anyang Owner: "There has never been a case of succeeding and winning by doing just enough. Only by putting in our best effort can we achieve good results; the moment we settle for mediocrity, we will collapse."]



With the away stand already sold out for tomorrow's away match against Bucheon FC, intense support from FC Anyang supporters is expected, and the players have also promised to give their all for the fans.



[Kim Dong-jin/FC Anyang: "I told the fans that we would definitely achieve promotion and win, and now it feels like we are just one step away. We need to prepare well for the remaining matches to make it happen this year."]



FC Anyang, which is challenging for its first K League 1 promotion, is determined to savor the joy of promotion with a victory against Bucheon FC tomorrow.



This is KBS News Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!