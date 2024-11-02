48-year-old Jang Hyun-jin challenges for Super Race championship

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Super Race Championship, the country's top motorsport festival, will determine the champion this weekend with the final rounds 8 and 9.



Veteran driver Jang Hyun-jin, 48 years old, is drawing attention as he challenges for his first victory at the oldest age in history.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



The night race, accompanied by exciting music from DJs, is considered one of the best moments in motorsport this year.



You can feel the incredible speed of the race from Jang Hyun-jin's perspective as he surges past 260 km/h.



Jang Hyun-jin, who took a gamble on the curved track and won three consecutive times, is currently racing in first place in the Super Race rankings.



[Commentary: "Everything is going as Jang Hyun-jin said."]



In motorsport, where one must push to the limits of human capability, Jang Hyun-jin's challenge for his first and oldest victory at 48 years old is receiving applause.



It feels even more valuable as he achieved success in racing, which he entered late after developing car dashboards in his twenties.



[Jang Hyun-jin/Seohan GP: "(Winning the championship) title has never taken this long before. It was a mountain I really wanted to overcome, so (Super) 6000 always comes to me as a challenge."]



Jang Hyun-jin is in a dominant first place with 126 points, but Hwang Jin-woo, who won for the first time in 3 years and 6 months in the last round, is aiming for a late comeback.



Hwang Jin-woo is 25 points behind Jang Hyun-jin, but if he finishes first, he can add up to 32 points, so the outcome is still uncertain.



[Hwang Jin-woo/Jun-Fitted Racing: "I think it's right to keep going without giving up. If I have the chance, I want to surpass Jang Hyun-jin once."]



All drivers from first to third place are in their 40s, and this weekend, veterans are expected to have a heated race for the one and only 2024 champion title.



This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.



