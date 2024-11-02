Democratic Party holds mass rally in downtown Seoul pushing for special counsel investigation against First Lady Kim Geon-hee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is the Saturday 9 o'clock news.



The Democratic Party held a large-scale rally in downtown Seoul, urging the launch of a special counsel investigation into First Lady Kim Geon-hee.



Representative Lee Jae-myung criticized the government's failures and repeatedly called for the acceptance of the special investigation law.



The first news is by Kim Min-cheol.



[Report]



["Investigate Kim Geon-hee! Investigate! Investigate!"]



Signs calling for a special counsel investigation into First Lady Kim Geon-hee and the investigation of the government's corruption blocked the four-lane road.



The rally organized by the Democratic Party saw a large turnout of party leadership, including Representative Lee Jae-myung, affiliated lawmakers, and party members.



Representative Lee condemned the current government's failures point by point and repeatedly urged the government and ruling party to accept the special counsel investigation law regarding First Lady Kim Geon-hee.



Although there was no direct mention of presidential impeachment, he referenced the candlelight vigils of 2016 that led to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, and asked for citizens' participation.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Representative: "'The last bastion of democracy is the organized power of awake citizens,' as President Roh Moo-hyun said. Will you join hands and fight fiercely for democracy?"]



On the other hand, party leaders made remarks suggesting resignation and impeachment, such as "President Yoon must step down" and "Let's start the train of judgment against the Yoon Seok-yeol regime."



[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Whether it be a special investigation, impeachment, or constitutional amendment, it will lead to the spring of Korea."]



[Kim Byeong-joo/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Shouldn't we work together to bring down the Yoon Seok-yeol regime?"]



The Democratic Party has launched a '10 million signature campaign to urge the passage of the special counsel investigation law against First Lady Kim Geon-hee.'



Based on this, the DP plans to process the special counsel investigation law against First Lady Kim Geon-hee at the National Assembly plenary session scheduled for November 14th.



This is KBS News Kim Min-cheol.



