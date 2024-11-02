PPP calls DP's mass protests “a declaration of abandonment of the people's livelihoods”, President Yoon to state his position within Nov.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party's external protests, stating that it is a declaration abandoning the people's livelihoods to protect Representative Lee Jae-myung ahead of his first trial verdict.



President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to express his position on various controversies, including the allegations against Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, later this month.



Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party defined the Democratic Party's external protests as "a rally to pressure the court to protect Representative Lee Jae-myung ahead of his first trial verdict."



They criticized the Democratic Party, calling the protests a declaration of abandonment of the people's livelihoods to protect Representative Lee Jae-myung.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "They are holding a rally today in Gwanghwamun to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. Is this acceptable?"]



The presidential office expressed its intention to confront various controversies, including the allegations against Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



During the National Assembly's audit of the presidential office that continued until early this morning (Nov. 2), Chung Jin-suk, the presidential office chief of staff, stated that President Yoon Suk Yeol will be stating his position.



[Chung Jin-suk/Presidential Office Chief of Staff: "Whether it be a press conference or a town hall meeting with the public, we expect the president to express his position in some form."]



Although the exact timing has not been decided, it is likely to be in a format where he directly answers questions from the general public.



A presidential office official stated, "He will not shy away from questions related to First Lady Kim Keon-hee."



However, President Yoon is expected to be absent from the National Assembly's policy address on November 4th.



Instead, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be reading the budget address.



This will be the first time in 11 years since 2013 for a prime minister to be reading the address.



This is said to be in consideration of the extreme confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties.



Previously, President Yoon did not attend the National Assembly's opening ceremony in September, marking the first time a sitting president has done so since the country's democratization in 1987.



At that time, the presidential office explained the absence by stating, "It is appropriate to invite the president after normalizing the National Assembly, which is abusing special investigations and impeachment."



KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



