UN Security Council to hold meeting on DPRK's latest ICBM on Monday

[Anchor]



The DPRK has announced the launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-19.



In response, the United Nations has taken action.



A meeting addressing this issue will be held the day after tomorrow (Mon.).



In response, the DPRK stated that the more sanctions are imposed, the stronger it becomes, and warned not to expect any changes.



Kim Yong-jun reports.



[Report]



The United Nations Security Council has decided to hold a meeting to address the DPRK's launch of the new ICBM, Hwasong-19.



The DPRK's missile launch utilizing ballistic missile technology is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.



Barbara Woodward, the UK Ambassador to the UN and current president of the Security Council, stated, "The DPRK's ICBM launch was one on an unprecedented scale," and added, "with all of the implications for regional and international security seen before, we've moved very quickly to put that in the schedule."



She also mentioned that due to the 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty' between Russia and the DPRK, which prevents proper handling of DPRK-related agendas, cooperation between Russia and the DPRK in the Ukraine war will also be addressed as an agenda item.



[Barbara Woodward/UK Ambassador to the UN/Security Council President: "Where there is death and chaos, President Putin's hand is rarely far behind."]



The DPRK immediately retaliated.



[DPRK Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Statement/Chosun Central TV: "This is a violent violation of the UN Charter and other recognized international laws, which are based on the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs..."]



Kim Yo-jong, Deputy Director of the Workers' Party, also stated, "We will not change our course of strengthening nuclear power," and insisted, "Sanctions and pressure have only made the DPRK stronger, so do not engage in foolish expectations of change."



[Park Won-gon/Professor of DPRK Studies, Ewha Womans University: "The fact that they are under sanctions paradoxically indicates that there is no problem with the sanctions, which shows that they are sensitive to the sanctions and are suffering due to their effects."]



Experts advise that while the possibility of additional sanctions or resolutions in this Security Council session is low due to opposition from Russia or China, efforts to clearly communicate the DPRK's illegitimacy should continue.



KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.



