News 9

UN Security Council to hold meeting on DPRK's latest ICBM on Monday

입력 2024.11.02 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The DPRK has announced the launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-19.

In response, the United Nations has taken action.

A meeting addressing this issue will be held the day after tomorrow (Mon.).

In response, the DPRK stated that the more sanctions are imposed, the stronger it becomes, and warned not to expect any changes.

Kim Yong-jun reports.

[Report]

The United Nations Security Council has decided to hold a meeting to address the DPRK's launch of the new ICBM, Hwasong-19.

The DPRK's missile launch utilizing ballistic missile technology is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Barbara Woodward, the UK Ambassador to the UN and current president of the Security Council, stated, "The DPRK's ICBM launch was one on an unprecedented scale," and added, "with all of the implications for regional and international security seen before, we've moved very quickly to put that in the schedule."

She also mentioned that due to the 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty' between Russia and the DPRK, which prevents proper handling of DPRK-related agendas, cooperation between Russia and the DPRK in the Ukraine war will also be addressed as an agenda item.

[Barbara Woodward/UK Ambassador to the UN/Security Council President: "Where there is death and chaos, President Putin's hand is rarely far behind."]

The DPRK immediately retaliated.

[DPRK Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Statement/Chosun Central TV: "This is a violent violation of the UN Charter and other recognized international laws, which are based on the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs..."]

Kim Yo-jong, Deputy Director of the Workers' Party, also stated, "We will not change our course of strengthening nuclear power," and insisted, "Sanctions and pressure have only made the DPRK stronger, so do not engage in foolish expectations of change."

[Park Won-gon/Professor of DPRK Studies, Ewha Womans University: "The fact that they are under sanctions paradoxically indicates that there is no problem with the sanctions, which shows that they are sensitive to the sanctions and are suffering due to their effects."]

Experts advise that while the possibility of additional sanctions or resolutions in this Security Council session is low due to opposition from Russia or China, efforts to clearly communicate the DPRK's illegitimacy should continue.

KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • UN Security Council to hold meeting on DPRK's latest ICBM on Monday
    • 입력 2024-11-02 23:53:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

The DPRK has announced the launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-19.

In response, the United Nations has taken action.

A meeting addressing this issue will be held the day after tomorrow (Mon.).

In response, the DPRK stated that the more sanctions are imposed, the stronger it becomes, and warned not to expect any changes.

Kim Yong-jun reports.

[Report]

The United Nations Security Council has decided to hold a meeting to address the DPRK's launch of the new ICBM, Hwasong-19.

The DPRK's missile launch utilizing ballistic missile technology is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Barbara Woodward, the UK Ambassador to the UN and current president of the Security Council, stated, "The DPRK's ICBM launch was one on an unprecedented scale," and added, "with all of the implications for regional and international security seen before, we've moved very quickly to put that in the schedule."

She also mentioned that due to the 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty' between Russia and the DPRK, which prevents proper handling of DPRK-related agendas, cooperation between Russia and the DPRK in the Ukraine war will also be addressed as an agenda item.

[Barbara Woodward/UK Ambassador to the UN/Security Council President: "Where there is death and chaos, President Putin's hand is rarely far behind."]

The DPRK immediately retaliated.

[DPRK Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Statement/Chosun Central TV: "This is a violent violation of the UN Charter and other recognized international laws, which are based on the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs..."]

Kim Yo-jong, Deputy Director of the Workers' Party, also stated, "We will not change our course of strengthening nuclear power," and insisted, "Sanctions and pressure have only made the DPRK stronger, so do not engage in foolish expectations of change."

[Park Won-gon/Professor of DPRK Studies, Ewha Womans University: "The fact that they are under sanctions paradoxically indicates that there is no problem with the sanctions, which shows that they are sensitive to the sanctions and are suffering due to their effects."]

Experts advise that while the possibility of additional sanctions or resolutions in this Security Council session is low due to opposition from Russia or China, efforts to clearly communicate the DPRK's illegitimacy should continue.

KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.
김용준
김용준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주, 대규모 장외집회…“특검법 수용하라”

민주, 대규모 장외집회…“특검법 수용하라”
“민주, 민생 포기 선언”…<br>“대통령, 이달 중 입장 표명”

“민주, 민생 포기 선언”…“대통령, 이달 중 입장 표명”
유엔 안보리, 4일 북한 ICBM 회의…김여정 “제재할수록 강해져”

유엔 안보리, 4일 북한 ICBM 회의…김여정 “제재할수록 강해져”
무면허 역주행에 9명 부상…<br>‘폭발물 설치’ 허위 글에 대피 소동

무면허 역주행에 9명 부상…‘폭발물 설치’ 허위 글에 대피 소동
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.