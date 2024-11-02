No advantage for deployed DPRK forces in Kursk battlefield

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Here is news on the deployment of DPRK troops to Russia.



Claims have emerged that there have already been at least two clashes between DPRK troops and Ukrainian forces in Kursk, Russia, where DPRK troops are said to be stationed.



Kursk is considered a unique battlefield, and there are observations that there are no advantages for DPRK troops there.



This is reporter Jo Bit-na.



[Report]



Jonas Ohman, a former Swedish soldier, has established an NGO in Lithuania and has been supporting the Ukrainian military with equipment and exchanging information for the past ten years.



In a video interview with KBS, Ohman claimed that there had already been battle between Ukrainian forces and DPRK troops in Kursk on the 25th of October.



However, he analyzed that the video of what is presumed to be an injured DPRK soldier was from a different clash, not the one that occurred at that time.



[Jonas Ohman/Representative of Blue-Yellow NGO in Lithuania: "So it makes sense that this person (presumed DPRK soldier) is wounded in a real situation.

I may say it corresponds to what I know from the units we are working with."]



He also claimed that DPRK troops are only equipped with rifles and basic gear, suggesting they would serve as bait to test the defensive posture of the Ukrainian military.



Furthermore, he argued that even if DPRK special forces are deployed, they would have no advantages in the Kursk region due to the long combat distance and the prevalence of drone warfare.



[Jonas Ohman/Representative of Blue-Yellow NGO in Lithuania: "(The combat in Kursk) there is only artillery and drones and moorers etc, etc. The combat distance are maybe from 6km to 15km. So any of these cool stuff it doesn't help."]



There are also predictions that DPRK troops may be involved in high-risk mine-clearing operations.



Ohman stated that Russia is likely observing the reactions from the West and South Korea regarding the deployment of DPRK troops and reiterated support for Ukraine.



Reporting from Berlin, this is KBS News' Jo Bit-na.



