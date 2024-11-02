News 9

No advantage for deployed DPRK forces in Kursk battlefield

입력 2024.11.02 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Here is news on the deployment of DPRK troops to Russia.

Claims have emerged that there have already been at least two clashes between DPRK troops and Ukrainian forces in Kursk, Russia, where DPRK troops are said to be stationed.

Kursk is considered a unique battlefield, and there are observations that there are no advantages for DPRK troops there.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

Jonas Ohman, a former Swedish soldier, has established an NGO in Lithuania and has been supporting the Ukrainian military with equipment and exchanging information for the past ten years.

In a video interview with KBS, Ohman claimed that there had already been battle between Ukrainian forces and DPRK troops in Kursk on the 25th of October.

However, he analyzed that the video of what is presumed to be an injured DPRK soldier was from a different clash, not the one that occurred at that time.

[Jonas Ohman/Representative of Blue-Yellow NGO in Lithuania: "So it makes sense that this person (presumed DPRK soldier) is wounded in a real situation.
I may say it corresponds to what I know from the units we are working with."]

He also claimed that DPRK troops are only equipped with rifles and basic gear, suggesting they would serve as bait to test the defensive posture of the Ukrainian military.

Furthermore, he argued that even if DPRK special forces are deployed, they would have no advantages in the Kursk region due to the long combat distance and the prevalence of drone warfare.

[Jonas Ohman/Representative of Blue-Yellow NGO in Lithuania: "(The combat in Kursk) there is only artillery and drones and moorers etc, etc. The combat distance are maybe from 6km to 15km. So any of these cool stuff it doesn't help."]

There are also predictions that DPRK troops may be involved in high-risk mine-clearing operations.

Ohman stated that Russia is likely observing the reactions from the West and South Korea regarding the deployment of DPRK troops and reiterated support for Ukraine.

Reporting from Berlin, this is KBS News' Jo Bit-na.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • No advantage for deployed DPRK forces in Kursk battlefield
    • 입력 2024-11-02 23:53:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Here is news on the deployment of DPRK troops to Russia.

Claims have emerged that there have already been at least two clashes between DPRK troops and Ukrainian forces in Kursk, Russia, where DPRK troops are said to be stationed.

Kursk is considered a unique battlefield, and there are observations that there are no advantages for DPRK troops there.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

Jonas Ohman, a former Swedish soldier, has established an NGO in Lithuania and has been supporting the Ukrainian military with equipment and exchanging information for the past ten years.

In a video interview with KBS, Ohman claimed that there had already been battle between Ukrainian forces and DPRK troops in Kursk on the 25th of October.

However, he analyzed that the video of what is presumed to be an injured DPRK soldier was from a different clash, not the one that occurred at that time.

[Jonas Ohman/Representative of Blue-Yellow NGO in Lithuania: "So it makes sense that this person (presumed DPRK soldier) is wounded in a real situation.
I may say it corresponds to what I know from the units we are working with."]

He also claimed that DPRK troops are only equipped with rifles and basic gear, suggesting they would serve as bait to test the defensive posture of the Ukrainian military.

Furthermore, he argued that even if DPRK special forces are deployed, they would have no advantages in the Kursk region due to the long combat distance and the prevalence of drone warfare.

[Jonas Ohman/Representative of Blue-Yellow NGO in Lithuania: "(The combat in Kursk) there is only artillery and drones and moorers etc, etc. The combat distance are maybe from 6km to 15km. So any of these cool stuff it doesn't help."]

There are also predictions that DPRK troops may be involved in high-risk mine-clearing operations.

Ohman stated that Russia is likely observing the reactions from the West and South Korea regarding the deployment of DPRK troops and reiterated support for Ukraine.

Reporting from Berlin, this is KBS News' Jo Bit-na.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주, 대규모 장외집회…“특검법 수용하라”

민주, 대규모 장외집회…“특검법 수용하라”
“민주, 민생 포기 선언”…<br>“대통령, 이달 중 입장 표명”

“민주, 민생 포기 선언”…“대통령, 이달 중 입장 표명”
유엔 안보리, 4일 북한 ICBM 회의…김여정 “제재할수록 강해져”

유엔 안보리, 4일 북한 ICBM 회의…김여정 “제재할수록 강해져”
무면허 역주행에 9명 부상…<br>‘폭발물 설치’ 허위 글에 대피 소동

무면허 역주행에 9명 부상…‘폭발물 설치’ 허위 글에 대피 소동
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.