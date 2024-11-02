Unlicensed driver causes accident injuring 9 people; false explosive threat causes evacuation chaos

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



A vehicle driven by an unlicensed driver caused a seven-car collision in the center of Gangnam, Seoul, injuring nine people.



A online post claiming that explosives were placed at a gaming event led to a mass evacuation, and the teenager who posted the false information turned himself in to the police.



This is a report on weekend incidents by reporter Bang Jun-won.



[Report]



A person runs to stop a car, but the vehicle crashes into a streetlight.



[“What’s going on? What’s going on?”]



Then, the car drives in the wrong direction and collides with a motorcycle.



Around 1:40 PM today (Nov. 2), a seven-car collision occurred near Gangnam Station when a vehicle driven by Mr. A hit several cars and a motorcycle.



[Witness/Phone Recording: “I heard a loud bang from behind, and when I looked, about four or five cars had already collided. It was a bit scary.”]



As a result of this accident, nine people were injured, including two being taken to the hospital.



Mr. A, who was arrested at the scene, was reportedly driving without a license and stated to the police that he was under the influence of a sedative while driving.



A dump truck lost control and overturned while driving on the highway.



Around 8:20 AM today (Nov. 2), a 25-ton dump truck overturned near the Seosang Interchange on the Daejeon-Tongyeong Expressway, crashing into a 5-ton cargo truck ahead.



The driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries, and the aggregate loaded on the truck spilled out, temporarily blocking traffic.



Police detection dogs are searching for explosives.



Special police force vehicles and fire trucks were also dispatched.



Last night (Nov. 1), an online post claiming there were explosives at a gaming event led to an emergency evacuation of about 200 people who had been waiting overnight to attend the event.



The post stated that a bomb bag was hidden among the people's belongings and that it would be detonated if the people were not sent away.



[Jo Hyun-bin/Event Attendee: “Last year, there was also a false threat about a bomb being planted during the Genshin(game) summer festival. And this year again...”]



Despite a two-hour search, no explosives were found.



The teenager who posted the message turned himself in to the police today with his parents, and investigation showed that he posted the false information out of discontent with the long waiting line.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!