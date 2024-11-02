Wild boar sightings in downtown Seoul, AI used to prevent future damage

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As winter approaches, wild boars are appearing in various urban areas in search of food or mating.



To prevent damage caused by the appearance of wild boars, the latest artificial intelligence technology is being utilized.



Reporter Lee Se-heum has the story.



[Report]



On a dark night, a wild boar appears near a walking path in Seoul.



The boar is captured on camera fleeing in surprise at the sound of footsteps and rubbing its body against a tree.



Just a short distance off the hiking trail, traces of wild boars were easily found.



["After taking a mud bath here, it rubs the mud on the tree..."]



["This spot is where the wild boar was lying down."]



The National Institute of Biological Resources analyzed the ecology of wild boars in the areas of Inwangsan Mountain in Seoul and Ansan, observing that they rest in the morning in areas with dense shrubs like forsythia, and forage in low ridges close to urban areas at night.



Additionally, by applying artificial intelligence technology that learns activity information from three-dimensional geographic data using drones, they have forecasted the movement paths and habitats of wild boars.



[Jeong Seung-kyu/National Institute of Biological Resources Environmental Researcher: "We mounted a radar camera on a drone and conducted a full survey of Ansan Urban Park. We analyzed its habitat characteristics through deep learning technology..."]



This forecast information is being provided to Seoul city.



[Hwang In-jae/National Institute of Biological Resources Researcher: "When we checked the residents' interviews and the coordinates reported to the fire department 119 related to the wild boars, we found that they were in similar areas to our forecast..."]



The latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, are being utilized to reduce damage from wild boar appearances in urban areas.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



