Fourth warmest November temperatures bring people out to various outings

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Nov. 2), the first weekend of November, daytime temperature exceeded 20 degrees, bringing warm weather.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim captured the scenes of people enjoying the autumn weather and making memories at the tidal flats and the sea.



[Report]



["I caught it! (Wow, my sister caught one too.)"]



Small hands are diligently digging into a hole where a crab is hiding.



Focused on digging, mud gets all over not only pant legs but also around the mouth.



[Yoon Gi-ppum/Siheung, Gyeonggi-do Province: "(What did you do at the beach with your younger sibling?) We built a sandcastle. (What else did you catch besides crabs?) Conchs."]



Families equipped with baskets and rakes settled down in the endlessly sprawling tidal flats.



People enjoying the sunny weekend added another memory of autumn from experiencing the tidal flats.



[Kim Seung-an & Kim Hyun-jun/Siheung, Gyeonggi-do Province: "(We caught a lot of crabs.) We carefully went and caught them with a shovel or by hand, and we had so much fun that we lost track of time."]



The open blue sea, yachts with sails floating calmly, and cable cars pass by as if they were flying in the sky.



Finally, it’s my turn.



Feeling like I’ve returned to childhood, my heart is already fluttering.



[Han Hyuk-hee/Ansan, Gyeonggi-do Province: "Riding in the sea, the scenery is really nice and open... I think this is the kind of weather we can enjoy in November and October, and since it seems like it will get colder soon, I feel like I came out at just the right time."]



["3, 2, 1, Lights!"]



The beach sparkles with colorful light sculptures.



Walking through the light tunnel with family and loved ones, we make a memory.



[Na Han-eung/Suyeong-gu, Busan: "It's the famous Gwangandaegyo Bridge of Busan! The lights match perfectly with the bridge , and being with family makes it a very happy time."]



As mild weather continues nationwide, today in Seoul, the daytime temperature reached 25.1 degrees, making it the fourth warmest November temperature on record.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!