Tensions rise across U.S. amid continuing verbal attacks in razor-thin presidential race

With just three days left until the U.S. presidential election, candidate Trump is once again embroiled in controversy over his reckless remarks.



This time, he threatened to aim a gun at Liz Cheney, a so-called 'anti-Trump figure' within the Republican Party who publicly endorsed candidate Kamala Harris.



Amid a razor-thin race, concerns over potential violence surrounding the election results are rising, putting the U.S. in a state of high tension.



Washington correspondent Kim Kyung-soo reports.



[Report]



Liz Cheney, a former congresswoman from the Republican Party and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, recently declared her support for Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.



Former President Trump, during an interview in Arizona, referred to Cheney as a foolish person and said:



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Presidential Candidate: "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrel shooting at her. Okay. Let's see how she feels about it."]



Cheney immediately criticized this, calling it the way of a dictator, and accused him of making death threats against those who oppose him. The Democratic Attorney General of Arizona also raised concerns, stating that they are investigating the legality of Trump's remarks.



The Trump campaign countered that he was explaining how aggressive individuals like Cheney start wars, but the barrage of criticism did not cease.



[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President/Democratic Presidential Candidate: "Anyone who wants to be president of the United States who uses that kind of violent rhetoric is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president."]



As the back-and-forth of harsh remarks continues in this razor-thin race, a recent poll shows that a significant number of American voters are concerned about the aftermath of the election.



With projections that it may take several days to finalize the election results, there is a palpable tension across the U.S. amid worries about election disputes.



In Washington State, due to concerns and information regarding potential violence, some state National Guard units have been put on standby.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.



