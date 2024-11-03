News 9

China launches visa waiver program for S. Korean passport holders, effective Nov. 8

[Anchor]

Until the end of next year, South Koreans will no longer be required a visa for travel to China.

This is the first time since the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China that our country has been included in China's list of visa-free countries.

There is growing interest in China's underlying intentions.

Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a surprise announcement last night regarding the 'visa waiver' policy for South Korean citizens.

Starting from November 8th, visas will be waived for general passport holders from South Korea, Slovakia, Norway, and six other countries until the end of next year.

As a result, South Koreans traveling to China for business, tourism, or family visits will be able to stay in China without a visa for up to 15 days.

[Lee Joo-young/Beijing resident: "It was burdensome to apply for a visa when family members came (to visit), as it was cumbersome and costly. I think it has become easier with this visa waiver..."]

This is the first time since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992 that South Korea has been included in China's visa-free countries.

The tourism and aviation industries are welcoming this news.

[Aviation industry official: "We welcome this measure, which opens a new beginning for expanding exchanges between the two countries, and we hope it continues to expand."]

China's sudden implementation of a visa waiver for our citizens can be interpreted as their judgment of a significant increase in the number of tourists.

In the second quarter of this year, among the overseas tourists attracted by Chinese travel agencies, the proportion of South Koreans was the third largest, following Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Excluding the greater Chinese countries, South Korea is essentially the largest.

A Beijing diplomatic expert pointed out that the recent close ties between North Korea and Russia have weakened China's influence on the Korean Peninsula as one of the reasons.

Additionally, there are evaluations that China is signaling its need for South Korea in addressing various issues, including overcoming Western semiconductor sanctions against China.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

