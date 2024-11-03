News 9

Actor or artist? Ha Jung-woo now recognized at major galleries

입력 2024.11.03 (01:30)

[Anchor]

Actor Ha Jung-woo held his 14th solo exhibition.

He is now a 20-year veteran artist recognized even in large galleries, making it difficult to decide whether to call him an actor or an artist.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo met with him.

[Report]

Repeated geometric patterns and intense colors.

The exquisite harmony of irregularity and regularity captures the eye.

A large cross artwork, measuring over one meter in width and height, is intricately filled with small patterns.

It reflects the places Ha Jung-woo has been and the emotions he has felt.

[Ha Jung-woo/Artist: "While working on films or taking a long trip, I feel like I naturally absorb what I gain in that period. (During the film 'The Chaser') the paintings came out almost all in monotone."]

The two identities of actor and artist permeate throughout his works.

In particular, the pieces inspired by traditional Korean masks symbolically express the struggles and experiences of his life as an actor.

[Ha Jung-woo/Artist: "The detailed lines (in the works), I think they might be like the wrinkles that naturally come from deepening thoughts as an actor ages and as the number of works accumulates...."]

What began as a single sketchbook has now turned into a journey of over 20 years in art.

Through perseverance and passion, he has now overcome the prejudice of being a non-major artist and is recognized in larger galleries.

[Ha Jung-woo/Artist: "In my unstable 20s, I think painting was a means for me to patiently wait and endure. Because it is something I love so much, I think I will probably continue doing it until I die."]

After this exhibition, his works are scheduled to be featured at the 'Expo Chicago' art fair next year.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

