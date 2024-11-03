The “Yeon-koung duo” lead Heungkuk Life Insurance to four consecutive wins for start of season
In professional volleyball, Heungkuk Life Insurance has completely defeated IBK Industrial Bank, maintaining an undefeated streak with four consecutive wins since the opening.
The combination of Kim Yeon-koung and Shin Yeon-koung, known as the Yeon-koung duo, has strongly led the team’s charge at the top.
Reporter Park Jumi has the story.
[Report]
Midway through the first set, Heungkuk Life Insurance's victory seemed distant.
They struggled particularly against the opposing middle blocker, Choi Jeong-min.
Sharp serves.
Even Kim Yeon-koung was blocked, and they fell behind.
However, the 'world-class' player showed her strength.
Heungkuk Life Insurance managed to tie the game to deuce with a ball saved by libero Shin Yeon-koung, finished off by Kim Yeon-koung, and ultimately took the first set.
The Yeon-koung duo was even more perfect afterward.
In a chaotic situation, Shin Yeon-koung delivered a perfect set to Kim Yeon-koung.
With a spectacular dig from Shin Yeon-koung, Kim Yeon-koung scored with her left hand.
After briefly being shaken by the early momentum of Industrial Bank, Heungkuk Life Insurance achieved a 3-0 victory.
Setter Lee Go-eun, who joined the team this season and felt a lot of pressure, also found it easier to contribute both offensively and defensively.
[Lee Go-eun/Heungkuk Life Insurance Setter: "When Yeon-koung unnie is in the front row, she handles the ball so well that I could trust her and set it up... (It went well) and I'm really happy that we all came together to win."]
Heungkuk Life Insurance has maintained its lead with four consecutive wins since the opening, while in the men's division, Korea Electric Power has achieved its first-ever four consecutive wins since its establishment, led by Elian, who scored 37 points.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
박주미 기자 jjum@kbs.co.kr
