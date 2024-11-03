The “Yeon-koung duo” lead Heungkuk Life Insurance to four consecutive wins for start of season

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional volleyball, Heungkuk Life Insurance has completely defeated IBK Industrial Bank, maintaining an undefeated streak with four consecutive wins since the opening.



The combination of Kim Yeon-koung and Shin Yeon-koung, known as the Yeon-koung duo, has strongly led the team’s charge at the top.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



Midway through the first set, Heungkuk Life Insurance's victory seemed distant.



They struggled particularly against the opposing middle blocker, Choi Jeong-min.



Sharp serves.



Even Kim Yeon-koung was blocked, and they fell behind.



However, the 'world-class' player showed her strength.



Heungkuk Life Insurance managed to tie the game to deuce with a ball saved by libero Shin Yeon-koung, finished off by Kim Yeon-koung, and ultimately took the first set.



The Yeon-koung duo was even more perfect afterward.



In a chaotic situation, Shin Yeon-koung delivered a perfect set to Kim Yeon-koung.



With a spectacular dig from Shin Yeon-koung, Kim Yeon-koung scored with her left hand.



After briefly being shaken by the early momentum of Industrial Bank, Heungkuk Life Insurance achieved a 3-0 victory.



Setter Lee Go-eun, who joined the team this season and felt a lot of pressure, also found it easier to contribute both offensively and defensively.



[Lee Go-eun/Heungkuk Life Insurance Setter: "When Yeon-koung unnie is in the front row, she handles the ball so well that I could trust her and set it up... (It went well) and I'm really happy that we all came together to win."]



Heungkuk Life Insurance has maintained its lead with four consecutive wins since the opening, while in the men's division, Korea Electric Power has achieved its first-ever four consecutive wins since its establishment, led by Elian, who scored 37 points.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



