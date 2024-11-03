Failing to block KT’s Heo Hoon keeps DB on a painful 5-game losing streak

동영상 고정 취소

Professional basketball team DB has fallen into a five-game losing streak.



Not being able to block KT's Heo Hoon at the end of the fourth quarter was painful.



DB was clearly winning in the fourth quarter.



Ahead by 8 points, but after Onuaku missed two free throws, Heo Hoon's scoring began the chase.



With Hammonds' accurate shots, the gap narrowed to four points, and Heo Hoon's three-pointer brought KT within one point.



DB, desperate to escape their losing streak, successfully secured the rebound, but the following pass went astray.



Unlike DB, who missed their opportunity, KT succeeded in a last-minute comeback with Heo Hoon's successful shot, and DB could not avoid their fifth consecutive loss.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!