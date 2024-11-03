Failing to block KT’s Heo Hoon keeps DB on a painful 5-game losing streak
Not being able to block KT's Heo Hoon at the end of the fourth quarter was painful.
DB was clearly winning in the fourth quarter.
Ahead by 8 points, but after Onuaku missed two free throws, Heo Hoon's scoring began the chase.
With Hammonds' accurate shots, the gap narrowed to four points, and Heo Hoon's three-pointer brought KT within one point.
DB, desperate to escape their losing streak, successfully secured the rebound, but the following pass went astray.
Unlike DB, who missed their opportunity, KT succeeded in a last-minute comeback with Heo Hoon's successful shot, and DB could not avoid their fifth consecutive loss.
입력 2024-11-03 02:03:13
