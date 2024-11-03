News 9

“Bring it on FC Seoul”: FC Anyang promoted to top-tier division in 11 years

[Anchor]

Anyang, a founding member of the K League 2, has secured the K League 2 championship and has been promoted to the top-tier competition after 11 years since its establishment.

Now, FC Anyang will face off against FC Seoul, a team with which it has a tumultuous history, in a fateful head-to-head match.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

As the final whistle signaling promotion to the first division blew, the players embraced each other in joy.

The stands, filled with loyal purple supporters who have cheered patiently for 11 years, were also filled with tears, and the chant of "Anyang Promotion," which they had wanted to shout for 11 years, resonated powerfully for a long time.

["Anyang Promotion! 'Anyang Promotion!'"]

Anyang's captain, Kim Jeong-hyun, seemed at a loss for words, emotionally overwhelmed.

[Kim Jeong-hyun/Anyang: "This is my first time winning in my professional career, so I still can't believe it. I'm a bit dazed. It feels really good as a first-division fan going up to the first division."]

After Anyang LG quickly left for Seoul, FC Anyang was re-established as a citizen club, and is reborn by the power of its fans, now set to face FC Seoul, a team with which it has a complicated history, in the first division.

The two teams facing relegation in the second division ended their so-called "destruction match" in a frustrating 0-0 draw, with Jeonbuk in 11th place and Incheon in 12th place in K League 1.

With over 29,000 spectators filling the stadium, Seoul, on the brink of its first-ever 500,000 spectator era, drew a 1-1 tie with Pohang.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

