“Bring it on FC Seoul”: FC Anyang promoted to top-tier division in 11 years
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Anyang, a founding member of the K League 2, has secured the K League 2 championship and has been promoted to the top-tier competition after 11 years since its establishment.
Now, FC Anyang will face off against FC Seoul, a team with which it has a tumultuous history, in a fateful head-to-head match.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.
[Report]
As the final whistle signaling promotion to the first division blew, the players embraced each other in joy.
The stands, filled with loyal purple supporters who have cheered patiently for 11 years, were also filled with tears, and the chant of "Anyang Promotion," which they had wanted to shout for 11 years, resonated powerfully for a long time.
["Anyang Promotion! 'Anyang Promotion!'"]
Anyang's captain, Kim Jeong-hyun, seemed at a loss for words, emotionally overwhelmed.
[Kim Jeong-hyun/Anyang: "This is my first time winning in my professional career, so I still can't believe it. I'm a bit dazed. It feels really good as a first-division fan going up to the first division."]
After Anyang LG quickly left for Seoul, FC Anyang was re-established as a citizen club, and is reborn by the power of its fans, now set to face FC Seoul, a team with which it has a complicated history, in the first division.
The two teams facing relegation in the second division ended their so-called "destruction match" in a frustrating 0-0 draw, with Jeonbuk in 11th place and Incheon in 12th place in K League 1.
With over 29,000 spectators filling the stadium, Seoul, on the brink of its first-ever 500,000 spectator era, drew a 1-1 tie with Pohang.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- “Bring it on FC Seoul”: FC Anyang promoted to top-tier division in 11 years
-
- 입력 2024-11-03 02:03:14
Anyang, a founding member of the K League 2, has secured the K League 2 championship and has been promoted to the top-tier competition after 11 years since its establishment.
Now, FC Anyang will face off against FC Seoul, a team with which it has a tumultuous history, in a fateful head-to-head match.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.
[Report]
As the final whistle signaling promotion to the first division blew, the players embraced each other in joy.
The stands, filled with loyal purple supporters who have cheered patiently for 11 years, were also filled with tears, and the chant of "Anyang Promotion," which they had wanted to shout for 11 years, resonated powerfully for a long time.
["Anyang Promotion! 'Anyang Promotion!'"]
Anyang's captain, Kim Jeong-hyun, seemed at a loss for words, emotionally overwhelmed.
[Kim Jeong-hyun/Anyang: "This is my first time winning in my professional career, so I still can't believe it. I'm a bit dazed. It feels really good as a first-division fan going up to the first division."]
After Anyang LG quickly left for Seoul, FC Anyang was re-established as a citizen club, and is reborn by the power of its fans, now set to face FC Seoul, a team with which it has a complicated history, in the first division.
The two teams facing relegation in the second division ended their so-called "destruction match" in a frustrating 0-0 draw, with Jeonbuk in 11th place and Incheon in 12th place in K League 1.
With over 29,000 spectators filling the stadium, Seoul, on the brink of its first-ever 500,000 spectator era, drew a 1-1 tie with Pohang.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
-
-
이준희 기자 fcjune@kbs.co.kr이준희 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.