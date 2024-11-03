News 9

Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun appears before prosecution as suspect of election nomination scandal

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.

Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, one of the key figures in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in the nomination process, appeared before the prosecution today (Nov. 3).

She is accused of giving over 90 million won to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun in exchange for helping with the nomination.

Former lawmaker Kim denied all allegations.

The first report is by Choi Jin-seok.

[Report]

Former National Assembly member Kim Young-sun appeared at the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office.

This is her first appearance as a suspect after the Gyeongnam Election Commission referred her for investigation on charges of violating the Political Funds Act.

Former lawmaker Kim denied all allegations, stating that there is no connection between the presidential election polls and her nomination.

[Kim Young-sun/Former National Assembly member: "I learned about the presidential election polls figures from the articles that you all published recently."]

She also refuted the claim that she delivered over 90 million won to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun in about 20 installments after being elected in the June 2022 by-election.

She argued that the 90 million won was money she returned to her former aide, Kang Hye-kyung, whom she borrowed from, and claimed it was unrelated to the nomination.

[Kim Young-sun/Former National Assembly member: "Kang Hye-kyung told me to return the money she had put in as her salary, so I gave it to her, and she distributed it to four people including Mr. Myung Tae-kyun."]

Former lawmaker Kim also stated that she has never contacted President Yoon and his wife regarding the nomination.

Related to this, Kang Hye-kyung issued a statement saying that former lawmaker Kim's claims are not true and expressed hope that the truth will be revealed during the investigation.

The prosecution is reportedly focusing on investigating whether the nature of the money given by former lawmaker Kim was in exchange for the by-election nomination.

The prosecution plans to summon Mr. Myung Tae-kyun for questioning as early as next week after reinforcing witness investigations.

This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.

최진석
최진석 기자

