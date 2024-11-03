Rebuilding Korea Party has “set off the impeachment train” as calls for reform also voiced within ruling party

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the release of a phone call recording between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, there are intensifying preparations for presidential impeachment by some in the opposition party.



The atmosphere within the ruling party is also changing.



Voices calling for the need for reform in the presidential office are growing louder.



Kim Young-eun reports.



[Report]



The 12-seat Rebuilding Korea Party has "set off the impeachment train."



They said that they will soon organize and announce 17 reasons for the president's impeachment, urging the Democratic Party to participate.



[Hwang Un-ha/The Rebuilding Korea Party Floor Leader: "The Democratic Party cannot continue to avoid talking about impeachment. The demand for impeachment is too high..."]



The Democratic Party, which has prioritized the handling of the 'First Lady Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Investigation Act,' appears cautious about participating in the impeachment motion, but voices alluding to the president's impeachment are emerging within the party.



[Lee Eon-joo/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member/(Nov. 2): "President Yoon Suk Yeol must step down now. Isn't that right?"]



There are speculations that if the request for reconsideration of the Frist Lady Kim Keon-hee's Special Counsel Investigation Act is exercised, and the results of Representative Lee Jae-myung's trial are announced this month, the Democratic Party's stance on President Yoon's impeachment may change.



Since the release of the recording of President Yoon's voice during his call with Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, calls for reform in the presidential office are increasing from within the ruling party as well.



[Kim Jae-seop/People Power Party Member/(Nov. 1)/SBS Radio Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show: "'We cannot hold the president accountable, and the president should not apologize'—I don't think this is how a consensus should be gathered..."]



The party's council of provincial governors issued a statement expressing concern over the conflict between the party and the government while agreeing on the need for reform, and Representative Ahn Cheol-soo demanded "the removal of toxic clauses from the First Lady Kim Keon-hee's Special Counsel Investigation Act before an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties."



Party advisors have also expressed concern about the current situation of the party.



[Chung Ui-hwa/Chairman of the People Power Party Advisory Committee/Former National Assembly Speaker: "(The president) should return to the beginning, listen carefully to the voices of the people, and Representative Han Dong-hoon should promote harmony within the party..."]



Representative Han Dong-hoon, who has remained silent since the release of the president's phone call recording, is reportedly considering requesting a comprehensive reform of the government to President Yoon as early as tomorrow.



KBS News, Kim Young-eun.



