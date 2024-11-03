Korea-U.S.-Japan joint air exercise in response to North Korea's ICBM launch: JCS
During this exercise, the B-1B moved to the planned training area under the escort of South Korean, U.S. and Japanese fighter jets and engaged in striking virtual targets.
This marks the fourth deployment of a U.S. strategic bomber to the Korean Peninsula this year and the second joint air exercise involving South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff explained that this was in response to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch on the 31st of October.
Korea-U.S.-Japan joint air exercise in response to North Korea's ICBM launch: JCS
2024-11-03
