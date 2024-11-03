Korea-U.S.-Japan joint air exercise in response to North Korea's ICBM launch: JCS

동영상 고정 취소

A joint air exercise involving the U.S. strategic bomber B-1B and fighter jets from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan was conducted today in the airspace east of Jeju Island.



During this exercise, the B-1B moved to the planned training area under the escort of South Korean, U.S. and Japanese fighter jets and engaged in striking virtual targets.



This marks the fourth deployment of a U.S. strategic bomber to the Korean Peninsula this year and the second joint air exercise involving South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff explained that this was in response to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch on the 31st of October.



