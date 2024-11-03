Damages from scattered drone debris, war becomes everyday life in Ukraine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is news from Ukraine.



Here, Russian drone attacks continue day after day.



Our reporting team on the ground recently visited an area that suffered significant damage from scattered drone debris.



We spoke with local residents to hear their stories.



Kim Kyung-jin reports from Kyiv.



[Report]



In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, shops have been turned upside down, and a pungent smell still lingers in the streets.



This area was hit by a Russian drone attack in the early hours of the 30th of October.



The debris from the drone bombs launched by Russia fell right here.



As a result, three nearby cars were completely burned, and surrounding buildings suffered significant damage.



Additionally, nine people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured.



[Misha Mechko/Kyiv resident: "A person living on the third floor was hit in the leg by drone debris."]



While covering the damage site, an air raid alarm suddenly began to sound.



[Misha Mechko/Kyiv resident: "When the air raid alarm goes off, (everyone) should go to the shelter. Missiles or drones can fly into Kyiv from anywhere."]



Despite the daytime alarm, citizens appeared relatively calm.



[Eugene Kovalenco/Kyiv resident: "First, yea, we were afraid and we got scared. We tried to hide ourselves near the shelters. But nowadays, no."]



Kyiv residents also showed interest in the South Korean reporting team.



In particular, they mentioned the 'DPRK troop deployment' and expressed concerns.



[Stanislav Parashchuk/Kyiv resident: "We are quite weak and because we do not have such many population as Russia, and if they will involve population of other countries such as North Korea, it will help them."



Moreover, they were keenly aware of how the upcoming U.S. presidential election might change their daily lives.



[Eugene Kovalenco/Kyiv resident: "We all hope for positive things, even with Trump coming to presidency."]



Since last night, Russia has launched a total of 96 drones, resulting in the deaths of three Ukrainians and injuries to 24 others.



Since the weather has turned colder in October, drone attacks have surged, focusing on power facilities, which is interpreted as intention to hurt Ukraine.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have reported that Russia has provided infantry weapons such as rifles, machine guns, mortars, and grenade launchers to DPRK soldiers stationed near the border.



From Kyiv, Ukraine, this is KBS News Kim Kyung-jin.



