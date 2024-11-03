National Assembly audit concluded, extreme confrontations between parties expected in November

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first National Assembly audit of the 22nd National Assembly has concluded.



The ruling and opposition parties have provided their overall assessments of this audit.



The opposition stated that the recorded phone call between the President and Mr. Myung-tae-kyun revealed the ugly truth of the administration.



The ruling party criticized it as a "bulletproof audit" defending Representative Lee Jae-myung.



Min Jeong-hee reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party highlighted the public release of President Yoon's voice during his call with Mr. Myung-tae-kyun as the biggest achievement of the audit.



They demanded that President Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee personally explain, stating it "revealed the ugly truth of the administration."



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Mr. President, please stop the cowardly attitude of hiding behind the presidential office every time a problem arises."]



The Democratic Party is determined to pass the third special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim on November 14th.



They expressed willingness to negotiate the content and format of the special investigation, as well as the so-called toxic clauses claimed by the ruling party, but showed a negative stance on the appointment of a special inspector.



[Park Sung-joon/Democratic Party Senior Deputy Floor Leader: "With the emergence of the transcript of the President and Mr. Myung-tae-kyun, the special inspector card has become a dead card."]



The People Power Party claimed that the audit was a nuisance audit and a bulletproof audit.



They criticized the opposition for causing political strife by issuing excessive accompanying orders, and for prioritizing a loyalty competition for Representative Lee Jae-myung over the people's livelihood.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The audit hall was misused as a venue for political agitation and as a buildup for the impeachment of the President."]



Floor Leader Choo stated that comprehensive countermeasures are being considered regarding the public's concerns surrounding President Yoon's phone call recordings, and demanded that the Democratic Party quickly release any additional recordings if they exist.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "This is not a 40-episode drama, and this is not the time to aim for box office success..."]



As the opposition party has announced plans to push for the special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim this month, and with the first trial verdicts for Representative Lee Jae-myung scheduled, extreme confrontations between the ruling and opposition parties are expected in the National Assembly in November.



KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



