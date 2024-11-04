News 9

Restaurant employee arrested for arson; suspect of dismembered body apprehended

[Anchor]

A man in his 50s who set fire to the restaurant where he works in Incheon has been arrested by the police.

Yesterday (Nov. 2), a dismembered female body was discovered in the Bukhan River in Hwacheon County, Gangwon Province, and the police arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of the murder today (Nov. 3) evening.

This is a report on weekend incidents and accidents by reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

The police are putting handcuffs on a man in his 50s.

He was arrested while wandering nearby after setting fire to the restaurant where he works.

The man is suspected of committing arson by igniting clothing with a lighter at a restaurant on the first floor of a commercial building in Michuhol-gu, Incheon, around midnight last night.

The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes, and since it was after business hours, no one was injured.

The police plan to apply for an arrest warrant for the man.

The trunk of the passenger car was crushed to the point that it was unrecognizable.

Around 6 AM today, a 4.5-ton cargo truck collided with a passenger car on the Jangsu IC Overpass in Namdong-gu, Incheon.

Two people in the passenger car were injured in this accident.

[Police Official/Voice Altered: "It seems that the passenger car made a wrong turn and stopped for a moment, but the cargo truck did not see it and crashed into it..."]

Yesterday afternoon, a suspect in connection with the discovery of a dismembered body presumed to be that of a woman in her 30s in the Bukhan River in Hwacheon County, has been arrested by the police.

The police arrested a man in his 30s, referred to as Mr. A, at the underpass of Ilwon Station in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, around 7 PM today on suspicion of murder.

The police are confirming the exact identity of the deceased woman while investigating the circumstances of the incident with Mr. A.

Today, the police applied for an arrest warrant for a woman in her 20s who caused a seven-car pileup while driving without a license in the vicinity of Gangnam Station yesterday afternoon.

It has been confirmed that this woman fled after hitting a woman pushing a stroller in Songpa-gu about 30 minutes before the Gangnam Station accident.

Since the woman stated that she had taken a sedative, the police have also requested a drug test from the National Forensic Service.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

