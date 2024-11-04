News 9

Lack of enforcement of “standard terms and conditions” leaves couples to pay wedding venue cancellation fee

입력 2024.11.04 (00:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A couple, who are set to marry in over a year's time, signed a contract for their wedding venue, but when trying to cancel their contract in just five days of signing, have found themselves in a situation where they have to pay a cancellation fee.

According to the 'standard terms and conditions' set by the government, if a cancellation is made up to five months before the wedding, the entire deposit must be refunded, but there is no enforcement, making it ineffective.

Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.

[Report]

A prospective bride, Ms. A, is scheduled to marry at the end of next year.

In September, with more than a year before the wedding, she paid a deposit of 3 million won to secure a wedding venue.

[Ms. A/Prospective Bride/Voice Altered: "The hall was really beautiful. (The price) seemed reasonable, so I decided to sign the contract..."]

However, while searching for photos online, she discovered a large pillar that she had not noticed during her venue tour.

[Ms. A/Prospective Bride/Voice Altered: "(The pillar) is on the groom's side, but they guided me to enter from the bride's side, and since I was sitting there, I completely missed it."]

Ultimately, she decided to cancel the contract just five days later, but the venue demanded a cancellation fee based on their contract.

If the cancellation is made within a month of signing, a fee of 500,000 won is required, and after that, a penalty of 2 million won must be paid.

The Fair Trade Commission's 'standard terms and conditions' state that the entire deposit must be refunded if canceled up to five months before the wedding, but since it is a recommendation, the contract included a cancellation fee clause.

[Ms. A/Prospective Bride/Voice Altered: "This is a one-on-one contract, and since it is written in the contract, regardless of what the (standard) terms say, they cannot uphold it."]

The venue stated, "The penalty is a kind of 'safeguard' considering the rental fees, and without such clauses, there is a high possibility of consumers abusing the system."

"However, similar cases have been reported to the Korea Consumer Agency," they added, "and we plan to reflect the results in the contract as soon as they are available."

In September alone, there were 250 consultations related to wedding services reported to the Consumer Agency.

Most of these involved complaints about companies demanding excessive penalties for contract cancellations.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lack of enforcement of “standard terms and conditions” leaves couples to pay wedding venue cancellation fee
    • 입력 2024-11-04 00:25:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

A couple, who are set to marry in over a year's time, signed a contract for their wedding venue, but when trying to cancel their contract in just five days of signing, have found themselves in a situation where they have to pay a cancellation fee.

According to the 'standard terms and conditions' set by the government, if a cancellation is made up to five months before the wedding, the entire deposit must be refunded, but there is no enforcement, making it ineffective.

Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.

[Report]

A prospective bride, Ms. A, is scheduled to marry at the end of next year.

In September, with more than a year before the wedding, she paid a deposit of 3 million won to secure a wedding venue.

[Ms. A/Prospective Bride/Voice Altered: "The hall was really beautiful. (The price) seemed reasonable, so I decided to sign the contract..."]

However, while searching for photos online, she discovered a large pillar that she had not noticed during her venue tour.

[Ms. A/Prospective Bride/Voice Altered: "(The pillar) is on the groom's side, but they guided me to enter from the bride's side, and since I was sitting there, I completely missed it."]

Ultimately, she decided to cancel the contract just five days later, but the venue demanded a cancellation fee based on their contract.

If the cancellation is made within a month of signing, a fee of 500,000 won is required, and after that, a penalty of 2 million won must be paid.

The Fair Trade Commission's 'standard terms and conditions' state that the entire deposit must be refunded if canceled up to five months before the wedding, but since it is a recommendation, the contract included a cancellation fee clause.

[Ms. A/Prospective Bride/Voice Altered: "This is a one-on-one contract, and since it is written in the contract, regardless of what the (standard) terms say, they cannot uphold it."]

The venue stated, "The penalty is a kind of 'safeguard' considering the rental fees, and without such clauses, there is a high possibility of consumers abusing the system."

"However, similar cases have been reported to the Korea Consumer Agency," they added, "and we plan to reflect the results in the contract as soon as they are available."

In September alone, there were 250 consultations related to wedding services reported to the Consumer Agency.

Most of these involved complaints about companies demanding excessive penalties for contract cancellations.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
이수민
이수민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘명태균 의혹’ 김영선 전 의원 검찰 출석…<br>대가성 조사

‘명태균 의혹’ 김영선 전 의원 검찰 출석…대가성 조사
여야, 국감 총평…“정권 민낯 드러나”vs“이재명 방탄”

여야, 국감 총평…“정권 민낯 드러나”vs“이재명 방탄”
일상이 된 전쟁…‘드론 파편’ <br>떨어진 현장 가보니

일상이 된 전쟁…‘드론 파편’ 떨어진 현장 가보니
음식점에 불지른 종업원 체포…화천 북한강 ‘훼손 시신’ 용의자 검거

음식점에 불지른 종업원 체포…화천 북한강 ‘훼손 시신’ 용의자 검거
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.