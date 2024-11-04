Minister of Employment and Labor says both “extension of retirement age” and “peak wage system” need to be implemented together
However, Minister Kim emphasized, "Given the serious youth unemployment, the peak wage system must also be implemented." He further stated, "There are many challenges, but the government will support and facilitate dialogue so that labor and management can reach an agreement at the Economic, Social and Labor Council."
