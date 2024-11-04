T1 and “Faker” defeats China's BLG to win fifth LOL World Championship title
The legend of eSports, "Faker", led T1 to claim their fifth championship trophy at the League of Legends World Championship.
"Faker", also known as Lee Sang-hyuk, was named the MVP of the finals after leading the team to another victory.
Kim Wan-soo reports.
[Report]
The finals of the League of Legends World Championship, featured the top teams from Korea and China, attracting a record 6.55 million concurrent viewers. T1, which was expected to have the upper hand, found themselves in a crisis in the fifth set, tied 2-2, as they were surrounded by the Chinese team BLG.
However, in a critical moment when "Jeus" was isolated, "Faker", Lee Sang-hyuk, appeared like a comet and managed to hold out the disadvantage. Shortly after, his teammates arrived one after another, and the situation quickly turned around. T1 seized the momentum and pushed into BLG's base, bringing the long battle to an end.
T1 achieved a comeback victory over BLG with a set score of 3-2 and claimed the championship.
["London please.....Champion T1 (Fans gathered in London, please congratulate T1 on their victory!)"]
[Lee Sang-hyuk/T1 'Faker': "'I am very happy to be able to win, and I think this victory was possible because our fans supported us so passionately.'"]
T1, who secured the last ticket to the LOL World Cup in the domestic qualifiers, lifted their fifth championship trophy with the same starting lineup for a second consecutive year.
As the team's captain, "Faker" led them to their fifth victory and was named the finals MVP for the first time in eight years since 2016.
KBS News, Kim Wan-soo.
