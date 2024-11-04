News 9

Cold wind to drop temperatures this week, temperatures in Seoul will drop to 5 degrees Celsius

[Anchor]

Until today (Nov. 3), we have enjoyed mild autumn weather, but starting tomorrow (Nov. 4), we will experience cold early winter temperatures.

There is also a possibility of a cold wave warning being issued for the central inland regions.

This is Kim Min-kyung, a meteorological specialist.

[Report]

The city parks are adorned with autumn colors, and with temperatures exceeding 23 degrees Celsius, people have taken off their coats.

Short-sleeved outfits that seem off-season are also noticeable.

However, the weather will change drastically starting tomorrow.

From late tonight into tomorrow, light autumn rain of around 5mm is expected in various areas, after which a strong cold continental high-pressure air mass will expand from the northwest.

The strong cold winds will lower the temperatures, with tomorrow's daytime temperatures expected to be up to 5 degrees lower than today.

On the morning of the day after tomorrow (Nov. 5), temperatures in Seoul will drop to 5 degrees Celsius, and in Cheorwon it will plummet to 1 degree Celsius, which is more than 10 degrees lower than the previous day.

Additionally, on Thursday, temperatures in Seoul will drop to 2 degrees Celsius, and in Cheorwon it will fall to negative 2 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Administration has indicated that there is a possibility of a cold wave warning being issued for the central inland regions.

[Kim Byeong-kwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Cold air around negative 20 degrees Celsius at an altitude of 5km over the Korean Peninsula is expected to cause a significant drop in temperatures early this week as it expands from the northwest."]

Given the rapid temperature changes, the elderly and children should dress warmly and pay special attention to their health.

Along with the early winter-like cold, there may be places in the high mountains of Gangwon Province where 1 to 5cm of snow will accumulate the day after tomorrow.

This cold spell is expected to last for about three to four days, easing from Friday as temperatures rise to seasonal averages.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

김민경
김민경 기자

