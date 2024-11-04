Eating gimbap and enjoying performances, an autumn picnic under colorful leaves
Today (Nov. 3), clear and warm weather continued.
In urban parks and along the riverside, many visitors enjoyed various events under the colorful autumn leaves.
Our reporter Choi In-young captured those moments.
[Report]
["The echoing sounds, searching for flowing water in the valley~"]
A music performance unfolds under the bright yellow ginkgo tree.
The uplifting music and autumn leaves create a joyful atmosphere.
[Park Mi-sun & Jin Hyun-woo / Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: “The air is good, the autumn leaves are beautiful, and unexpectedly getting to see a performance is really nice. (It feels like a gift.)”]
In a small forest where autumn has settled, a coloring class is in full swing.
Drawing on smooth stones...
[Baek So-ra & Kim Do-won / Gangdong-gu, Seoul: “(Do you like drawing?) Yes, it was fun.”]
Painting colorful colors on wooden tops...
I've completed a toy for myself.
["One, two, three~"]
Tiny hands scoop up seaweed and slowly pour it into the mold.
[“Octopus and fish. It’s fun.”]
The process of making seaweed is simply fascinating.
[Kim Hyun-yul & Park Young-rang / Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: “It was quite fun to scoop the seaweed. (Was it amazing to see the mushy stuff take shape because of the mold?)”]
Using fallen leaves as cushions, people enjoyed fall picnics and took fun photos wearing gimbap-shaped glasses.
[Choi Sung-wook & Cho Han-jin / Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province: “The weather is nice and the gimbap is delicious, so I feel really good. I heard it’s going to get really cold soon, so I came out for a final walk.”]
People enjoyed the festival while tasting various flavors of gimbap.
[Park Ji-hoon & Kim Yu-rin / Gangseo-gu, Seoul: “We’re creating another memory together, and it feels more enjoyable to be around so many people. Just as a festival should be.”]
As autumn deepens, it was a dreamy day for all.
This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
