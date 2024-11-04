Eating gimbap and enjoying performances, an autumn picnic under colorful leaves

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Nov. 3), clear and warm weather continued.



In urban parks and along the riverside, many visitors enjoyed various events under the colorful autumn leaves.



Our reporter Choi In-young captured those moments.



[Report]



["The echoing sounds, searching for flowing water in the valley~"]



A music performance unfolds under the bright yellow ginkgo tree.



The uplifting music and autumn leaves create a joyful atmosphere.



[Park Mi-sun & Jin Hyun-woo / Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: “The air is good, the autumn leaves are beautiful, and unexpectedly getting to see a performance is really nice. (It feels like a gift.)”]



In a small forest where autumn has settled, a coloring class is in full swing.



Drawing on smooth stones...



[Baek So-ra & Kim Do-won / Gangdong-gu, Seoul: “(Do you like drawing?) Yes, it was fun.”]



Painting colorful colors on wooden tops...



I've completed a toy for myself.



["One, two, three~"]



Tiny hands scoop up seaweed and slowly pour it into the mold.



[“Octopus and fish. It’s fun.”]



The process of making seaweed is simply fascinating.



[Kim Hyun-yul & Park Young-rang / Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: “It was quite fun to scoop the seaweed. (Was it amazing to see the mushy stuff take shape because of the mold?)”]



Using fallen leaves as cushions, people enjoyed fall picnics and took fun photos wearing gimbap-shaped glasses.



[Choi Sung-wook & Cho Han-jin / Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province: “The weather is nice and the gimbap is delicious, so I feel really good. I heard it’s going to get really cold soon, so I came out for a final walk.”]



People enjoyed the festival while tasting various flavors of gimbap.



[Park Ji-hoon & Kim Yu-rin / Gangseo-gu, Seoul: “We’re creating another memory together, and it feels more enjoyable to be around so many people. Just as a festival should be.”]



As autumn deepens, it was a dreamy day for all.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



