Harris and Trump ramp up final campaign efforts: “A President for All” vs. “Do you want to lose your job?”

입력 2024.11.04 (01:57)

[Anchor]

The U.S. presidential election is just two days away.

Vice President Harris is strengthening her outreach to young people and women, while former President Trump is emphasizing the 'economy,' with both sides ramping up their final campaign efforts.

This is Park Il-jung reporting from New York.

[Report]

Vice President Harris, who was heading to Michigan late at night, changed directions to New York.

She is set to appear on NBC's SNL.

["Keep Calm-ala and Carry On-nala."]

She is also running ads encouraging people to vote differently from their husbands.

This is a strategy aimed at attracting the young and the female voters.

With the slogan 'A President for All,' she is making her final push for votes in the southern battleground states of Georgia and North Carolina.

[Kamala Harris/Vice President of the United States/Democratic Presidential Candidate: "I don't believe that people who disagree with me are the enemy. He wants to put them in jail. I will give them a seat at the table."]

Former President Trump also continued his vigorous campaign with three rallies in one day.

He visited the battleground state of North Carolina twice, but also Democratic areas in Virginia.

He emphasized that he would win in Virginia as well and highlighted his strengths by stating that Vice President Harris has no understanding or vision regarding the economy.

[Donald Trump/Former President of the United States/Republican Presidential Candidate: "Do you want to lose your job and maybe your house and pension, because Kamala has the economic understanding of a mere child?"]

As the two continue to back and forth in poll leading, concerns about a state of emergency are also growing.

States like Washington, Nevada, and Oregon have issued standby orders for their National Guards, and the police in the capital, Washington D.C., have stated that over 3,000 officers are on alert.

Additionally, the FBI has stepped in to address the spread of fake news on social media, clarifying that some videos are different from the truth.

This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.

