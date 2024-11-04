News 9

“Kang Hyuk Magic” Gas Corporation defeated SK with 16 three-pointers, taking fifth consecutive win

입력 2024.11.04 (02:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In professional basketball, Gas Corporation defeated SK with 16 three-pointers, achieving their fifth consecutive win and rising to the top of the standings.

Both offense and defense are showcasing the effectiveness of Coach Kang Hyuk's organized basketball.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

Overcoming the label of being an underdog, Gas Corporation has a special strategy as they ride a four-game winning streak.

Accepting their height disadvantage, they are employing a tactic that uses three guards simultaneously.

["Oh, we have three guards now, with Belangel, Kim Nak-hyun, and Jeong Seong-woo on the court."]

By executing fast plays on both offense and defense, they force their opponents to make mistakes.

Coach Kang Hyuk, known for his strong defense during his playing days, effectively shut down SK's outside shooting with what is called "suffocating defense".

After the third quarter, their outside shooting became even more potent.

Kim Nak-hyun, who struggled early in the game, found his rhythm with three-pointers, and Kwak Jeong-hoon hit a critical three-pointer in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Gas Corporation defeated SK 91 to 76, achieving their fifth consecutive win and taking sole possession of first place.

[Kwak Jeong-hoon: "The coach has always encouraged us to shoot boldly when we have the chance, and I think the results of our practice are showing."]

In the matchup between the twin coaches, it was younger brother Jo Dong-hyun who came out on top.

KCC, with Heo Ung returning to the court, displayed a powerful offense and defeated JungKwanJang.


This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • “Kang Hyuk Magic” Gas Corporation defeated SK with 16 three-pointers, taking fifth consecutive win
    • 입력 2024-11-04 02:14:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

In professional basketball, Gas Corporation defeated SK with 16 three-pointers, achieving their fifth consecutive win and rising to the top of the standings.

Both offense and defense are showcasing the effectiveness of Coach Kang Hyuk's organized basketball.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

Overcoming the label of being an underdog, Gas Corporation has a special strategy as they ride a four-game winning streak.

Accepting their height disadvantage, they are employing a tactic that uses three guards simultaneously.

["Oh, we have three guards now, with Belangel, Kim Nak-hyun, and Jeong Seong-woo on the court."]

By executing fast plays on both offense and defense, they force their opponents to make mistakes.

Coach Kang Hyuk, known for his strong defense during his playing days, effectively shut down SK's outside shooting with what is called "suffocating defense".

After the third quarter, their outside shooting became even more potent.

Kim Nak-hyun, who struggled early in the game, found his rhythm with three-pointers, and Kwak Jeong-hoon hit a critical three-pointer in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Gas Corporation defeated SK 91 to 76, achieving their fifth consecutive win and taking sole possession of first place.

[Kwak Jeong-hoon: "The coach has always encouraged us to shoot boldly when we have the chance, and I think the results of our practice are showing."]

In the matchup between the twin coaches, it was younger brother Jo Dong-hyun who came out on top.

KCC, with Heo Ung returning to the court, displayed a powerful offense and defeated JungKwanJang.


This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.
한성윤
한성윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘명태균 의혹’ 김영선 전 의원 검찰 출석…<br>대가성 조사

‘명태균 의혹’ 김영선 전 의원 검찰 출석…대가성 조사
여야, 국감 총평…“정권 민낯 드러나”vs“이재명 방탄”

여야, 국감 총평…“정권 민낯 드러나”vs“이재명 방탄”
일상이 된 전쟁…‘드론 파편’ <br>떨어진 현장 가보니

일상이 된 전쟁…‘드론 파편’ 떨어진 현장 가보니
음식점에 불지른 종업원 체포…화천 북한강 ‘훼손 시신’ 용의자 검거

음식점에 불지른 종업원 체포…화천 북한강 ‘훼손 시신’ 용의자 검거
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.