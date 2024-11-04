“Kang Hyuk Magic” Gas Corporation defeated SK with 16 three-pointers, taking fifth consecutive win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional basketball, Gas Corporation defeated SK with 16 three-pointers, achieving their fifth consecutive win and rising to the top of the standings.



Both offense and defense are showcasing the effectiveness of Coach Kang Hyuk's organized basketball.



Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.



[Report]



Overcoming the label of being an underdog, Gas Corporation has a special strategy as they ride a four-game winning streak.



Accepting their height disadvantage, they are employing a tactic that uses three guards simultaneously.



["Oh, we have three guards now, with Belangel, Kim Nak-hyun, and Jeong Seong-woo on the court."]



By executing fast plays on both offense and defense, they force their opponents to make mistakes.



Coach Kang Hyuk, known for his strong defense during his playing days, effectively shut down SK's outside shooting with what is called "suffocating defense".



After the third quarter, their outside shooting became even more potent.



Kim Nak-hyun, who struggled early in the game, found his rhythm with three-pointers, and Kwak Jeong-hoon hit a critical three-pointer in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.



Gas Corporation defeated SK 91 to 76, achieving their fifth consecutive win and taking sole possession of first place.



[Kwak Jeong-hoon: "The coach has always encouraged us to shoot boldly when we have the chance, and I think the results of our practice are showing."]



In the matchup between the twin coaches, it was younger brother Jo Dong-hyun who came out on top.



KCC, with Heo Ung returning to the court, displayed a powerful offense and defeated JungKwanJang.





This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.



