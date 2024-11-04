Four consecutive ace serves by Ali brings victory for Woori Card
Woori Card and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance had a full-set battle, where Woori Card's foreign player Ali showcased four consecutive ace serves to secure the victory.
The match between Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Woori Card remained tightly contested until the final moments of the fifth set.
Woori Card's Ali serves!!
It's a point!!
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance's coach Kim Sang-woo calls for a timeout in an attempt to break Ali's momentum.
Will it work this time~~? It succeeds again.
Ali's powerful serve is incredible.
Once again, Ali serves, and this time as well!!!!
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance fail to receive again.
It's a powerful serve that they can't help but be caught off guard.
Woori Card quickly pulls ahead by four points.
This is how they take the fifth set.
It was Ali's strong serve that brought the victory.
