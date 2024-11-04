48-year-old veteran driver Jang Hun-jin takes first Super Race Championship victory
Forty-eight-year-old veteran driver Jang Hyun-jin has become the champion driver for the first time in his life.
His strategy of overtaking on the curved track paid off.
Reporter Park Jumi reports.
[Report]
Against the backdrop of a deepening autumn atmosphere, many spectators gathered in Yongin to enjoy the country's largest motorsports festival.
And the challenge for the championship by the forty-eight-year-old veteran driver begins.
Jang Hyun-jin started in 6th place.
However, as a veteran, his strategy shone through.
He drove skillfully and came out successfully in overtaking on the curved track where he took a chance.
[Commentary: "Jang Hyun-jin has now moved up to 3rd place."]
["Wow~ After the fierce competition among the drivers, my head is spinning."]
In two attempts, Jang Hyun-jin rose to 2nd place and raced straight to the finish.
In the final round, finishing in 2nd place, Jang Hyun-jin finally became the season champion with the highest accumulated points.
[Jang Hyun-jin/Seohan GP: "Did you see that? Son, did you see it?! Everyone saw it, right?!! Thank you!"]
In the GT class, Jung Kyung-hoon set a remarkable record by becoming the season champion for the 7th consecutive year, proving his dominance.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
