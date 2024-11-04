KIA manager Lee Bum-ho signs new 3-year, 2.6 billion won contract, highest treatment contact

동영상 고정 취소

This season, KIA's manager Lee Bum-ho, who led the team to first place in the regular season and to a Korean Series championship for the first time in seven years, has signed a new contract with KIA.



The highest treatment contract for an active manager.



Manager Lee Bum-ho was appointed as KIA's new manager in February of this year, signing a contract for 2 years with a total amount of 900 million won.



However, KIA rewrote the contract to provide treatment befitting a 'championship manager,' and today (Nov. 3) announced that they have signed a new contract with Manager Lee Bum-ho for 3 years, with a total amount of 2.6 billion won including options.



As a result, if the options are met, Manager Lee Bum-ho will surpass Lotte's Kim Tae-hyung and KT's Lee Kang-cheol, who are currently promised 2.4 billion won over 3 years, and will receive the highest treatment contract among active managers.



