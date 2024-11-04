Kim Ha-seong declines mutual option with Padres to become MLB free agent

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Ha-seong has declined the mutual option with San Diego and has entered the FA(free agent) market, being evaluated as a player with a contract value of 6.8 billion won for four years.



Kim Ha-seong had the option to choose to stay for the next season under the mutual option with San Diego.



The San Diego team announced today (Nov. 3) that Kim Ha-seong has declined the option worth 8 million dollars, approximately 11 billion won.



As a result, Kim Ha-seong has entered the Major League FA market.



MLB.com described Kim Ha-seong as a shortstop with excellent defensive skills and predicted that "Kim is likely to command a multiyear deal on the free-agent market." Salary analysis site Spotrac estimated Kim Ha-seong's expected contract size at a total of 49.11 million dollars for four years, approximately 6.8 billion won.



