Kim Ha-seong declines mutual option with Padres to become MLB free agent
Kim Ha-seong had the option to choose to stay for the next season under the mutual option with San Diego.
The San Diego team announced today (Nov. 3) that Kim Ha-seong has declined the option worth 8 million dollars, approximately 11 billion won.
As a result, Kim Ha-seong has entered the Major League FA market.
MLB.com described Kim Ha-seong as a shortstop with excellent defensive skills and predicted that "Kim is likely to command a multiyear deal on the free-agent market." Salary analysis site Spotrac estimated Kim Ha-seong's expected contract size at a total of 49.11 million dollars for four years, approximately 6.8 billion won.
입력 2024-11-04 02:53:33
