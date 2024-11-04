STRAY KIDS’1 MN ALBUM SALES
The boy group has sold over one million copies in America alone.
Its agency said that with the soaring popularity of its mini album "ATE" released in July,
the group's cumulative album sales have exceeded one million this year.
Stray Kids is the first K-pop musician that reached the sales milestone in the U.S. this year.
In sales across all genres, it ranks fourth following Taylor Swift, Travis Scott and Billie Eilish.
Stray Kids is also the K-pop group that has sold the largest number of albums in the U.S. over the last two years.
The group has had five straight albums topping the Billboard main album chart starting with their 2022 release "Oddinary."
