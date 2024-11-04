News Today

[News Today] RIVAL PARTIES SPAR OVER AUDIT

입력 2024.11.04 (16:33) 수정 2024.11.04 (16:35)

[LEAD]
The ruling and opposition parties released their assessments of the 22nd National Assembly's first audit. The opposition pointed to President Yoon Suk Yeol's exposed phone call with Myung Tae-kyun, claiming it unveiled the administration's true face. In contrast, the ruling party criticized the proceedings as a 'bullet-proof' audit focused on shielding its leader Lee Jae-myung.

[REPORT]
The Democratic Party says the disclosure of President Yoon Suk Yeol's phone conversation with Myung Tae-kyun is the biggest achievement at the parliamentary audit.

It called on the president and First Lady Kim Keon-hee to give an explanation, saying the phone call revealed the ugly bare face of the incumbent administration.

Park Chan-dae/ DP floor leader
The president should stop hiding behind the top office whenever issues occur.

The DP is pledging to have the third special counsel bill targeting the first lady passed by November 14.

It said it is willing to negotiate with the People Power Party regarding what the ruling party calls toxic clauses, such as the content and format of the special counsel's investigation.
But it opposed the PPP's proposal for appointing a special inspector.

Park Sung-joon / Chief deputy floor leader, DP
The special inspector card became useless when the president's transcripts emerged.

The ruling party insisted that it was a bullet-proof parliamentary audit that only caused harm to the public.

The PPP criticized the DP for inciting political strife by overusing summons orders and prioritizing loyalty to Lee Jae-myung over public welfare.

Choo Kyung-ho/ PPP floor leader
They used the audit session to push for impeachment, political agitation.

PPP Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho said his party is reviewing comprehensive measures to address public concerns over the recording of the president's phone call. He then urged the DP to quickly reveal an additional phone recording if they have one.

Choo Kyung-ho/ PPP floor leader
This is not a TV drama. They can't do this just to make a hit.

Rival parties are again expected to lock horns in November's parliamentary session as the DP is vowing to have the special counsel bill passed this month, with a series of first-trial verdicts for the DP leader scheduled to come out.

