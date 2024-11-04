[News Today] NEED FOR RETIREMENT AGE EXTENSION
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Starting next year, over 9.5 million 'second baby boomers' will begin retiring. They face an 'income cliff' of up to five years before receiving national pensions. There are ongoing debates about extending the retirement age, as retirement for public service positions have recently been shifted up to 65. We look at when this could take effect legally.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: See you later.
After retiring from his job at a bank, 62-year-old Hong Wang-ki drives his wife to work every day.
The first generation of seven million baby boomers like Hong all passed their legal retirement age of sixty last year.
This year, the second wave of boomers who number 2.5 million more than the previous generation start retiring from their jobs.
Many of them face a so-called 'income cliff' until they become entitled to their post-retirement pension benefits.
Kim Hyeon-seok/ 60-year-old Retiree
I don't think many people got ready for their post-retirement years. I'm not prepared either.
Since the pension reform in 1998, the pension claimable age has gradually risen. Starting in 2033, people become entitled to receive pension when they turn 65.
That means that those who are 55 years or younger born after 1969 face a period of five years without income.
Given these circumstances, government worker unions are negotiating for an extension of retirement age.
Kim Ho-seong/ 63-year-old Retiree
This is when I need money more than ever. Children need to adjust to their jobs and get married.
The labor industry demands to lay down the legal retirement age at 65.
Kim Jong-jin/ Dir., Korea Worker Institute
The retirement age should be specified in the laws as 65 so that it wouldn't be changed arbitrarily.
Employers are concerned about mounting financial burden on businesses.
Prof. Lee Ji-man/ School of Business, Yonsei Univ.
Let's calculate the total labor cost. Under the salary step system, the wage at the time of retirement is 3.3 times higher than the starting salary.
The Economic, Social and Labor Council overseeing the issue said a labor-management agreement will be ready by the first quarter of next year at the latest.
Kwon Gi-seob/ Chair, Economic, Social and Labor Council
Discussion to reform the national pension system is underway, so we can't slow it down.
The Council will hold a public hearing next month to discuss concrete action plans such as details regarding the retirement age extension.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] NEED FOR RETIREMENT AGE EXTENSION
-
- 입력 2024-11-04 16:34:27
- 수정2024-11-04 16:36:02
[LEAD]
Starting next year, over 9.5 million 'second baby boomers' will begin retiring. They face an 'income cliff' of up to five years before receiving national pensions. There are ongoing debates about extending the retirement age, as retirement for public service positions have recently been shifted up to 65. We look at when this could take effect legally.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: See you later.
After retiring from his job at a bank, 62-year-old Hong Wang-ki drives his wife to work every day.
The first generation of seven million baby boomers like Hong all passed their legal retirement age of sixty last year.
This year, the second wave of boomers who number 2.5 million more than the previous generation start retiring from their jobs.
Many of them face a so-called 'income cliff' until they become entitled to their post-retirement pension benefits.
Kim Hyeon-seok/ 60-year-old Retiree
I don't think many people got ready for their post-retirement years. I'm not prepared either.
Since the pension reform in 1998, the pension claimable age has gradually risen. Starting in 2033, people become entitled to receive pension when they turn 65.
That means that those who are 55 years or younger born after 1969 face a period of five years without income.
Given these circumstances, government worker unions are negotiating for an extension of retirement age.
Kim Ho-seong/ 63-year-old Retiree
This is when I need money more than ever. Children need to adjust to their jobs and get married.
The labor industry demands to lay down the legal retirement age at 65.
Kim Jong-jin/ Dir., Korea Worker Institute
The retirement age should be specified in the laws as 65 so that it wouldn't be changed arbitrarily.
Employers are concerned about mounting financial burden on businesses.
Prof. Lee Ji-man/ School of Business, Yonsei Univ.
Let's calculate the total labor cost. Under the salary step system, the wage at the time of retirement is 3.3 times higher than the starting salary.
The Economic, Social and Labor Council overseeing the issue said a labor-management agreement will be ready by the first quarter of next year at the latest.
Kwon Gi-seob/ Chair, Economic, Social and Labor Council
Discussion to reform the national pension system is underway, so we can't slow it down.
The Council will hold a public hearing next month to discuss concrete action plans such as details regarding the retirement age extension.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.