[News Today] FAKER WINS 5TH LOL WORLDS TITLE

League of Legends T1, led by legendary Esports figure Faker Lee Sang-hyeok claimed their fifth victory at the League of Legends World Championship. Faker was named the MVP.



A record 6.55 million people watched the League of Legends World Championship final where the top teams from Korea and China faced off.



T1, initially expected to dominate, found themselves in a tight spot in the fifth set, tied at 2-2, as they were surrounded by China’s BLG, facing a critical moment.



But when T1 member Choi "Zeus" Woo-je was isolated, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok appeared out of the blue to hold off the overwhelming enemy forces.



The game was overturned in an instant when other Korean teammates arrived shortly after.



T1 put an end to a long match by riding the momentum to attack the BLG headquarters.



T1 took the title with the set score of 3-2 after coming from behind.



London please give it up. World Champion T1!



Lee Sang-hyeok (Faker)/ T1 Leader

I'm so happy we could win the title in front of you all. This victory was made possible because all you fans cheered us on.



T1, who clinched their ticket to the Worlds at the last moment in the Korean qualifiers, claimed their fifth championship trophy with the same core lineup, securing back-to-back titles for the second year in a row.



As team captain, Faker led T1 to their fifth championship victory and was named Finals MVP, marking his first MVP title in eight years.