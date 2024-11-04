[News Today] HA JUNG-WOO'S 14TH ART EXHIBIT

입력 2024-11-04 16:34:43 수정 2024-11-04 16:36:25 News Today





[LEAD]

Actor Ha Jung-woo unveiled his 14th solo exhibition. Now acclaimed by major galleries, he marks 20 years as an artist. Today, we explore his artistic world.



[REPORT]

Endlessly repeating geometric patterns and bold colors and the exquisite harmony between the irregular and the regular patterns grab people's attention.



This large cross over one meter long and one meter wide is filled with small, intricate designs.



The works incorporate the places and the feelings actor Ha Jung-woo had experienced so far.



Ha Jung-woo/ Actor, Artist

I naturally absorb the feelings I get when I shoot movies or travel somewhere. The paintings I did while I filmed ‘The Chaser’ were all in a monotone.



His identities as an actor and an artist can be seen in various parts of his works.



These artworks inspired by Korean traditional masks represent his troubles and experiences as an actor.



Ha Jung-woo/ Actor, Artist

The detailed lines in the works represent the wrinkles I get naturally as I grow older and make more films.



His artistic journey began some 20 years ago with a single sketchbook.



Gaining recognition from a large gallery, the actor won over skeptics who viewed him as just an actor with passing interest in this realm through unrivaled patience and passion.



Ha Jung-woo/ Actor, Artist

Painting helped me gain peace, stability and patience during my turbulent 20s. I love this work, so I will probably paint until I die.



Once this exhibit is over, his paintings will be showcased at the 2025 Expo Chicago, the international exposition of contemporary and modern art.