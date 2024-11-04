[News Today] ‘SQUID GAME 2’ SET TO PREMIERE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 2, set to premiere at the end of this year, has unveiled its official teaser. Can it match the first season's success? We take a look.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: The mugunghwa flower has blossomed.
Last Friday, the official poster and trailer for "Squid Game Season 2" were released.
It’s been about three years since the first season premiered in September 2021.
Season 2 begins with the protagonist Sung Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, re-entering the game for revenge.
In the trailer, actor Lee Byung-hun, who previously appeared wearing a mask, is shown revealing his face.
Actor Park Sung-hoon, known for his role "The Glory," appears in Squid Game 2 with a bob haircut and a feminine appearance, sparking curiosity about his character in the upcoming season.
Kicking off global promotional activities, Lee Jung-jae, director Hwang Dong-hyuk and other key cast members participated in Europe's largest comics and games festival held in Italy.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ‘SQUID GAME 2’ SET TO PREMIERE
-
- 입력 2024-11-04 16:34:51
- 수정2024-11-04 16:36:37
[LEAD]
Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 2, set to premiere at the end of this year, has unveiled its official teaser. Can it match the first season's success? We take a look.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: The mugunghwa flower has blossomed.
Last Friday, the official poster and trailer for "Squid Game Season 2" were released.
It’s been about three years since the first season premiered in September 2021.
Season 2 begins with the protagonist Sung Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, re-entering the game for revenge.
In the trailer, actor Lee Byung-hun, who previously appeared wearing a mask, is shown revealing his face.
Actor Park Sung-hoon, known for his role "The Glory," appears in Squid Game 2 with a bob haircut and a feminine appearance, sparking curiosity about his character in the upcoming season.
Kicking off global promotional activities, Lee Jung-jae, director Hwang Dong-hyuk and other key cast members participated in Europe's largest comics and games festival held in Italy.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.