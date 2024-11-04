[News Today] ‘SQUID GAME 2’ SET TO PREMIERE

입력 2024-11-04 16:34:51 수정 2024-11-04 16:36:37 News Today





[LEAD]

Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 2, set to premiere at the end of this year, has unveiled its official teaser. Can it match the first season's success? We take a look.



[REPORT]

Soundbytes: The mugunghwa flower has blossomed.



Last Friday, the official poster and trailer for "Squid Game Season 2" were released.



It’s been about three years since the first season premiered in September 2021.



Season 2 begins with the protagonist Sung Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, re-entering the game for revenge.



In the trailer, actor Lee Byung-hun, who previously appeared wearing a mask, is shown revealing his face.



Actor Park Sung-hoon, known for his role "The Glory," appears in Squid Game 2 with a bob haircut and a feminine appearance, sparking curiosity about his character in the upcoming season.



Kicking off global promotional activities, Lee Jung-jae, director Hwang Dong-hyuk and other key cast members participated in Europe's largest comics and games festival held in Italy.