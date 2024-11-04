News 9

[Exclusive] Russian hacker group starts hacking operations against S. Korea

[Anchor]

The participation of the North Korean military cannot help but affect our security.

A Russian hacker group has also begun to threaten us.

They claimed they would start hacking operations targeting South Korea, questioning our Defense Minister's statement about sending an observation team to Ukraine.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

A system labeled 'remote control facility for grain input' moves freely.

This is a video presented as evidence by a Russian hacker group claiming to have hacked a 'grain warehouse' in Jeonnam Province.

They asserted that they pressed the grain input button at will to spill the grain and operated all equipment at maximum power.

They emphasized that Ukrainian grain is stored in this warehouse and that they conducted what they call a 'grain terror' attack.

They then declared, "We have started hacking operations against South Korea."

They also explained the reason for the hacking, questioning recent statements made by Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and U.S. Defense Secretary Austin during a press conference.

At that time, Minister Kim stated, "It is a natural duty to send an observation team or a situation analysis team to Ukraine."

It has not yet been confirmed whether their claims have led to actual attacks.

This group also claimed responsibility for a hacking attack on water facilities in Kansas, USA, that occurred last September.

Experts warn that cyber attacks could lead to actual physical incidents.

[Choi Sang-myung/Security Expert: "It can cause physical damage by causing machine malfunctions or various disruptions."]

The Korea Internet & Security Agency also emphasized the need for enhanced security, stating, "As the North Korean military is deployed to the Russia-Ukraine war, the possibility of hacker attacks has increased."

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.

