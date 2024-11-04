News 9

Engagement with DPRK forces officially confirmed, Ukrainian President calls for emergency meeting

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

I am Choi Moon-jong, who will be presenting News Nine starting today (Nov. 4).

I will strive to provide accurate and balanced news to help our viewers with news that illuminates the future.

Here is our first story today.

The DPRK military's involvement in Ukraine has finally become a reality.

Ukrainian authorities have officially stated to KBS that clashes have begun with the DPRK military.

President Zelensky has urgently convened a staff meeting.

Our reporter Kim Kyung-jin is currently on the ground in Ukraine.

Kim Kyung-jin, the first clash with the DPRK military is not just a rumor; it has been confirmed by Ukrainian authorities, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, reports are emerging, mainly from foreign media, that the Ukrainian military and the DPRK military have begun fighting in the Kursk region.

A senior official from the Ukrainian presidential office responded to KBS reporters' question about whether the clashes with the DPRK had officially started by saying, "I think so."

News of the clashes with the DPRK military began to surface this afternoon when a Ukrainian official posted a brief message on Telegram.

Andrei Kovalenko, head of the disinformation response department under the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, posted a message stating, "The DPRK military has been attacked for the first time in the Kursk region," without further explanation.

The senior official from the Ukrainian presidential office confirmed that "Kovalensko's announcement represents the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council," affirming the truth of the message's content.

However, they refrained from providing more detailed information at this time.

Meanwhile, KBS has confirmed that President Zelensky convened an unscheduled staff meeting a few hours ago.

The Defense Minister and others attended this meeting, and attention is focused on whether they received reports on the first clash with the DPRK military.

According to the Ukrainian military intelligence, the DPRK military gathered in the Kursk region consists of about 7,000 troops, equipped with infantry weapons such as 60mm mortars and AK rifles.

Earlier, President Zelensky mentioned in an interview with KBS on the 30th of October that clashes with the DPRK military would occur within a few days.

[Anchor]

What is the atmosphere like in Ukraine right now?

Are Russian airstrikes still ongoing?

[Reporter]

Here in Kyiv, there have been no airstrike damages, but there was a large-scale airstrike in Kharkiv last night, causing a supermarket to collapse and inflicting series injuries to at least 15 people.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military, stated that Russia is currently launching the strongest offensive since the start of the full-scale war, particularly with ongoing clashes in the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, psychological warfare using 'fake news' has been rampant recently.

Today, a photo of an ID card labeled 'DPRK military prisoner' is circulating online.

The ID card's design differs from those used in the DPRK, and there are signs of Photoshop image manipulation, raising suspicions of forgery, yet it is being spread indiscriminately.

In response, the international civic organization InformNapalm criticized, "The generation of fake news is a factor that erodes trust in news from Ukraine," calling it a misguided approach.

This has been Kim Kyung-jin reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine for KBS News.

[Anchor]

Yes, thank you, Kim Kyung-jin.

We hope the reporting team also takes special safety care.

