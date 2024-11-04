News 9

PPP Leader calls for presidential apology and cabinet reshuffle

입력 2024.11.04 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After the phone call between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun was made public, the previously silent People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon issued a statement today (Nov.4).

He urged the president to apologize and to carry out a cabinet reshuffle to prevent the Democratic Party's attempts to suspend the constitutional government and incite unrest.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

The core of the response from PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon, after four days, was the president's apology and a cabinet reshuffle.

He said, "It is regrettable that the recording of the call between the President and a political broker has been made public," emphasizing that President Yoon should take necessary actions, including a public apology.

He also mentioned that now is not the time to prioritize legal principles.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "Our government's term still has two and a half years left. The first half is not even over. If we listen and reset our mindset, we can regain trust."]

He repeatedly called for the suspension of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's public activities, the appointment of a special inspector, and a reshuffle of the presidential office's staff, while also bringing up the need for a cabinet reshuffle for renewal.

However, Mr. Han made it clear that the reason for the necessary changes and renewal was to prevent the Democratic Party's attempts to suspend the constitutional government and incite unrest.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "They are trying to suspend the constitutional government of the Republic of Korea to create a world for Lee Jae-myung, who is under criminal suspicion. I clearly state that whatever name is given to the suspension of the constitutional government, the People Power Party will stop it together with the people."]

Floor leader Choo Kyung-ho also launched an offensive, stating that the entire Democratic Party has fallen into a massive 'crime protection cartel.'

[Choo Kyung-ho/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "The fact that they are collecting petitions for the innocence of their party leader Lee Jae-myung near the Democratic Party's outdoor rallies and that Mr. Lee himself visited the petition booth directly shows the true intention behind holding these outdoor rallies...."]

Amid concerns from elders about the division of the party, a meeting of three-term lawmakers chaired by Floor Leader Choo discussed the need for unity within the party and changes in the presidential office.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP Leader calls for presidential apology and cabinet reshuffle
    • 입력 2024-11-04 23:52:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

After the phone call between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun was made public, the previously silent People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon issued a statement today (Nov.4).

He urged the president to apologize and to carry out a cabinet reshuffle to prevent the Democratic Party's attempts to suspend the constitutional government and incite unrest.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

The core of the response from PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon, after four days, was the president's apology and a cabinet reshuffle.

He said, "It is regrettable that the recording of the call between the President and a political broker has been made public," emphasizing that President Yoon should take necessary actions, including a public apology.

He also mentioned that now is not the time to prioritize legal principles.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "Our government's term still has two and a half years left. The first half is not even over. If we listen and reset our mindset, we can regain trust."]

He repeatedly called for the suspension of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's public activities, the appointment of a special inspector, and a reshuffle of the presidential office's staff, while also bringing up the need for a cabinet reshuffle for renewal.

However, Mr. Han made it clear that the reason for the necessary changes and renewal was to prevent the Democratic Party's attempts to suspend the constitutional government and incite unrest.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "They are trying to suspend the constitutional government of the Republic of Korea to create a world for Lee Jae-myung, who is under criminal suspicion. I clearly state that whatever name is given to the suspension of the constitutional government, the People Power Party will stop it together with the people."]

Floor leader Choo Kyung-ho also launched an offensive, stating that the entire Democratic Party has fallen into a massive 'crime protection cartel.'

[Choo Kyung-ho/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "The fact that they are collecting petitions for the innocence of their party leader Lee Jae-myung near the Democratic Party's outdoor rallies and that Mr. Lee himself visited the petition booth directly shows the true intention behind holding these outdoor rallies...."]

Amid concerns from elders about the division of the party, a meeting of three-term lawmakers chaired by Floor Leader Choo discussed the need for unity within the party and changes in the presidential office.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최
푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담

푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담
[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집

[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집
[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”

[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.