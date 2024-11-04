PPP Leader calls for presidential apology and cabinet reshuffle

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After the phone call between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun was made public, the previously silent People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon issued a statement today (Nov.4).



He urged the president to apologize and to carry out a cabinet reshuffle to prevent the Democratic Party's attempts to suspend the constitutional government and incite unrest.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



The core of the response from PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon, after four days, was the president's apology and a cabinet reshuffle.



He said, "It is regrettable that the recording of the call between the President and a political broker has been made public," emphasizing that President Yoon should take necessary actions, including a public apology.



He also mentioned that now is not the time to prioritize legal principles.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "Our government's term still has two and a half years left. The first half is not even over. If we listen and reset our mindset, we can regain trust."]



He repeatedly called for the suspension of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's public activities, the appointment of a special inspector, and a reshuffle of the presidential office's staff, while also bringing up the need for a cabinet reshuffle for renewal.



However, Mr. Han made it clear that the reason for the necessary changes and renewal was to prevent the Democratic Party's attempts to suspend the constitutional government and incite unrest.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "They are trying to suspend the constitutional government of the Republic of Korea to create a world for Lee Jae-myung, who is under criminal suspicion. I clearly state that whatever name is given to the suspension of the constitutional government, the People Power Party will stop it together with the people."]



Floor leader Choo Kyung-ho also launched an offensive, stating that the entire Democratic Party has fallen into a massive 'crime protection cartel.'



[Choo Kyung-ho/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "The fact that they are collecting petitions for the innocence of their party leader Lee Jae-myung near the Democratic Party's outdoor rallies and that Mr. Lee himself visited the petition booth directly shows the true intention behind holding these outdoor rallies...."]



Amid concerns from elders about the division of the party, a meeting of three-term lawmakers chaired by Floor Leader Choo discussed the need for unity within the party and changes in the presidential office.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



