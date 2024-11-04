President Yoon deep thought for making public statement, timing crucial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presidential office is deep in thought.



They are seeking appropriate reform measures and timing to resolve the difficult political situation while maintaining the momentum for reform.



Reporter Jang Deok-soo has the story.



[Report]



The presidential office had announced that President Yoon Suk Yeol would make a statement on his stance this month.



[Chung Jin-suk/Chief of Staff to the President/Nov. 1/ National Assembly's Operation Committee National Audit: "Whether it be a press conference, a dialogue with the public, or a town hall meeting, we expect the president to make a statement in some form."]



Today (Nov. 4), a series of brief notices have been released, emphasizing the need to accelerate policy implementation.



It was reported that President Yoon encouraged his cabinet to ensure that the public can feel the results of reform policies by the end of the year.



Briefings for the media regarding this are also planned for tomorrow (Nov. 5) and the day after (Nov. 6).



This is interpreted as a move to maintain the momentum for reform despite the difficult political situation.



In the same context, the presidential office is also contemplating an exit strategy regarding the issue of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



Various options are being considered, including an apology from the First Lady and a suspension of her activities.



They are also hastening the launch of the Office of the First Lady this month.



The remaining issue is the timing.



The presidential office continues to express a calm and cautious approach.



It is known that the president's statement will be made considering significant external variables such as the U.S. presidential election and the deployment of DPRK troops.



There are also practical difficulties with major diplomatic schedules, such as the APEC summit.



However, there are concerns that they might miss the timing if the delay is prolonged.



In a situation where maintaining the momentum of governance is of utmost importance, the presidential office's deliberation on the scope and timing of reforms is expected to deepen further.



This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.



