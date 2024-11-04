News 9

President Yoon deep thought for making public statement, timing crucial

입력 2024.11.04 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The presidential office is deep in thought.

They are seeking appropriate reform measures and timing to resolve the difficult political situation while maintaining the momentum for reform.

Reporter Jang Deok-soo has the story.

[Report]

The presidential office had announced that President Yoon Suk Yeol would make a statement on his stance this month.

[Chung Jin-suk/Chief of Staff to the President/Nov. 1/ National Assembly's Operation Committee National Audit: "Whether it be a press conference, a dialogue with the public, or a town hall meeting, we expect the president to make a statement in some form."]

Today (Nov. 4), a series of brief notices have been released, emphasizing the need to accelerate policy implementation.

It was reported that President Yoon encouraged his cabinet to ensure that the public can feel the results of reform policies by the end of the year.

Briefings for the media regarding this are also planned for tomorrow (Nov. 5) and the day after (Nov. 6).

This is interpreted as a move to maintain the momentum for reform despite the difficult political situation.

In the same context, the presidential office is also contemplating an exit strategy regarding the issue of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Various options are being considered, including an apology from the First Lady and a suspension of her activities.

They are also hastening the launch of the Office of the First Lady this month.

The remaining issue is the timing.

The presidential office continues to express a calm and cautious approach.

It is known that the president's statement will be made considering significant external variables such as the U.S. presidential election and the deployment of DPRK troops.

There are also practical difficulties with major diplomatic schedules, such as the APEC summit.

However, there are concerns that they might miss the timing if the delay is prolonged.

In a situation where maintaining the momentum of governance is of utmost importance, the presidential office's deliberation on the scope and timing of reforms is expected to deepen further.

This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Yoon deep thought for making public statement, timing crucial
    • 입력 2024-11-04 23:52:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

The presidential office is deep in thought.

They are seeking appropriate reform measures and timing to resolve the difficult political situation while maintaining the momentum for reform.

Reporter Jang Deok-soo has the story.

[Report]

The presidential office had announced that President Yoon Suk Yeol would make a statement on his stance this month.

[Chung Jin-suk/Chief of Staff to the President/Nov. 1/ National Assembly's Operation Committee National Audit: "Whether it be a press conference, a dialogue with the public, or a town hall meeting, we expect the president to make a statement in some form."]

Today (Nov. 4), a series of brief notices have been released, emphasizing the need to accelerate policy implementation.

It was reported that President Yoon encouraged his cabinet to ensure that the public can feel the results of reform policies by the end of the year.

Briefings for the media regarding this are also planned for tomorrow (Nov. 5) and the day after (Nov. 6).

This is interpreted as a move to maintain the momentum for reform despite the difficult political situation.

In the same context, the presidential office is also contemplating an exit strategy regarding the issue of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Various options are being considered, including an apology from the First Lady and a suspension of her activities.

They are also hastening the launch of the Office of the First Lady this month.

The remaining issue is the timing.

The presidential office continues to express a calm and cautious approach.

It is known that the president's statement will be made considering significant external variables such as the U.S. presidential election and the deployment of DPRK troops.

There are also practical difficulties with major diplomatic schedules, such as the APEC summit.

However, there are concerns that they might miss the timing if the delay is prolonged.

In a situation where maintaining the momentum of governance is of utmost importance, the presidential office's deliberation on the scope and timing of reforms is expected to deepen further.

This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.
장덕수
장덕수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최
푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담

푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담
[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집

[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집
[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”

[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.