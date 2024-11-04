News 9

President Yoon prioritizes 4 major reforms and tackling low birth rates in address delivered by Prime Minister

[Anchor]

President Yoon announced that he will focus financial investments on supporting people's livelihoods and structural reforms for the future in his budget address for next year.

Today (Nov.4), the speech was delivered by the Prime Minister for the first time in 11 years.

Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivered President Yoon Suk Yeol's budget address for next year.

The key point was the continued promotion of the 'four major reforms' to address structural issues amid the trend of population decline.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Delivering President's budget address: "The 'four major reforms' are urgent tasks that must be undertaken for the survival of the nation. The government will surely complete the 'four major reforms' regardless of any difficulties."]

President Yoon particularly emphasized that the budget is focused on completing regional and essential medical services, as well as work-family balance, caregiving, and housing to reverse the low birth rate trend.

Customized welfare for the vulnerable, support for people's livelihoods, social safety, and global pivotal diplomacy were also included as key initiatives for next year.

The total expenditure and the increase rate of national debt will be minimized to maintain a sound fiscal policy.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Delivering President's budget address: "We will boldly reduce unnecessary waste and properly invest in the nation's fundamental role of recovering livelihoods and preparing for the future."]

Meanwhile, it has been 11 years since the Prime Minister delivered the address due to the President's absence, which last occurred during the Park Geun-hye administration.

The presidential office previously stated in September, when President Yoon did not attend the National Assembly's opening ceremony, that normalizing the National Assembly, which has been abusing special investigations and impeachment, is a priority.

KBS News Jeong Sae-bae.

