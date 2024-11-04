News 9

Opposition criticizes President Yoon for shirking responsibility as voices grow for constitutional reform

입력 2024.11.04 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

After the Prime Minister's delivery of the budget speech on behalf of the president, the opposition, including the Democratic Party, criticized the president for shirking responsibility.

Calls for a constitutional amendment to shorten the president's term have been made by the opposition, and a third special counsel investigation bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee has been submitted to the National Assembly's standing committee.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

["We condemn. We condemn. We condemn."]

The Democratic Party criticized the president as shirking responsibility for the Prime Minister's reading of the budget speech.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "'How the government will be operated' should be reported and cooperation sought to the National Assembly, the legislative body with budget review authority."]

They stated that the public is outraged and called for a complete shift in the government's policy direction.

The third special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim was submitted to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee under the leadership of the opposition.

The Democratic Party has designated November as 'Kim's Special Counsel Investigation Month' and aims for its passage in the plenary session on the 14th.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The various suspicions that have been raised so far need to be thoroughly clarified, and transparently resolving them is the only way to prevent the complete collapse of the conservative camp."]

They also decided to propose a 'martial law amendment bill' that requires National Assembly consent to declare martial law unless it is during wartime, reigniting discussions about the so-called 'martial law preparation theory.'

While some members of the Democratic Party and The Rebuilding Korea Party formed a preparatory meeting for a constitutional amendment to shorten the president's term, the Reform Party expressed support for term shortening today (4th), and the Progressive Party called for the president's resignation.

[Heo Eun-ah/Reform Party Leader: "Preparing a new republic through a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term is the last duty President Yoon Suk Yeol must fulfill before history."]

Meanwhile, following an outdoor rally last weekend, the Democratic Party is considering conducting a candlelight march with civic groups on the 9th.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Opposition criticizes President Yoon for shirking responsibility as voices grow for constitutional reform
    • 입력 2024-11-04 23:52:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

After the Prime Minister's delivery of the budget speech on behalf of the president, the opposition, including the Democratic Party, criticized the president for shirking responsibility.

Calls for a constitutional amendment to shorten the president's term have been made by the opposition, and a third special counsel investigation bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee has been submitted to the National Assembly's standing committee.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

["We condemn. We condemn. We condemn."]

The Democratic Party criticized the president as shirking responsibility for the Prime Minister's reading of the budget speech.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "'How the government will be operated' should be reported and cooperation sought to the National Assembly, the legislative body with budget review authority."]

They stated that the public is outraged and called for a complete shift in the government's policy direction.

The third special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim was submitted to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee under the leadership of the opposition.

The Democratic Party has designated November as 'Kim's Special Counsel Investigation Month' and aims for its passage in the plenary session on the 14th.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The various suspicions that have been raised so far need to be thoroughly clarified, and transparently resolving them is the only way to prevent the complete collapse of the conservative camp."]

They also decided to propose a 'martial law amendment bill' that requires National Assembly consent to declare martial law unless it is during wartime, reigniting discussions about the so-called 'martial law preparation theory.'

While some members of the Democratic Party and The Rebuilding Korea Party formed a preparatory meeting for a constitutional amendment to shorten the president's term, the Reform Party expressed support for term shortening today (4th), and the Progressive Party called for the president's resignation.

[Heo Eun-ah/Reform Party Leader: "Preparing a new republic through a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term is the last duty President Yoon Suk Yeol must fulfill before history."]

Meanwhile, following an outdoor rally last weekend, the Democratic Party is considering conducting a candlelight march with civic groups on the 9th.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최
푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담

푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담
[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집

[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집
[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”

[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.