Opposition criticizes President Yoon for shirking responsibility as voices grow for constitutional reform

[Anchor]



After the Prime Minister's delivery of the budget speech on behalf of the president, the opposition, including the Democratic Party, criticized the president for shirking responsibility.



Calls for a constitutional amendment to shorten the president's term have been made by the opposition, and a third special counsel investigation bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee has been submitted to the National Assembly's standing committee.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



["We condemn. We condemn. We condemn."]



The Democratic Party criticized the president as shirking responsibility for the Prime Minister's reading of the budget speech.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "'How the government will be operated' should be reported and cooperation sought to the National Assembly, the legislative body with budget review authority."]



They stated that the public is outraged and called for a complete shift in the government's policy direction.



The third special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim was submitted to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee under the leadership of the opposition.



The Democratic Party has designated November as 'Kim's Special Counsel Investigation Month' and aims for its passage in the plenary session on the 14th.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The various suspicions that have been raised so far need to be thoroughly clarified, and transparently resolving them is the only way to prevent the complete collapse of the conservative camp."]



They also decided to propose a 'martial law amendment bill' that requires National Assembly consent to declare martial law unless it is during wartime, reigniting discussions about the so-called 'martial law preparation theory.'



While some members of the Democratic Party and The Rebuilding Korea Party formed a preparatory meeting for a constitutional amendment to shorten the president's term, the Reform Party expressed support for term shortening today (4th), and the Progressive Party called for the president's resignation.



[Heo Eun-ah/Reform Party Leader: "Preparing a new republic through a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term is the last duty President Yoon Suk Yeol must fulfill before history."]



Meanwhile, following an outdoor rally last weekend, the Democratic Party is considering conducting a candlelight march with civic groups on the 9th.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



