US Election D-1: Candidates go all out in final push across key battleground states

[Anchor]



The U.S. presidential election, which is drawing global attention, is just one day away.



Predicting the outcome remains challenging.



In Iowa, where candidate Trump led by more than 8 percentage points in the last two elections, recent polls show candidate Harris is leading within the margin of error.



Let's take a look at the seven battleground states that will determine the election outcome.



Harris is leading in four states, including Nevada, while Pennsylvania and Michigan are tied, and Trump is ahead in Arizona.



In a national poll by NBC, both sides have a support rate of 49%.



Amid this tight race, both sides are making a final push for votes.



This is a report from KBS correspondent Park Il-jung in New York.



[Report]



So far, the number of voters who have completed early voting has surpassed 76 million.



While this is fewer than during the 2020 election amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more than in 2016.



However, it is difficult to say that it favors the Democrats as it did in the 2020 election.



Nationally, the proportion of Democratic voters is large, but in southern battleground states like Arizona and Nevada, the proportion of Republican voters is higher.



Moreover, as polls show a tight race, competition surrounding the battleground states is intensifying.



Democratic candidate and Vice President Harris focused on Michigan all day, while the vice presidential candidate of the party, Worlds, visited North Carolina and Georgia.



On the Republican side, former President Trump and vice presidential candidate Vance campaigned across several states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.



[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President/Democratic Presidential Candidate: "Are we ready to fight for it? And when we fight, we win."]



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Presidential Candidate: "On Tuesday, just go out and vote. And we're going to close this thing out, and it's going to be party time."]



The tension between both sides is also escalating.



After Trump’s camp raised objections to Harris's appearance on NBC's popular comedy program, NBC aired Trump's ads for free.



On the eve of the election, both sides are wrapping up their campaigns in Pennsylvania.



There are 19 electoral votes at stake, and the poll results are tight.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



