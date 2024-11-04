News 9

US Election D-1: Candidates go all out in final push across key battleground states

입력 2024.11.04 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The U.S. presidential election, which is drawing global attention, is just one day away.

Predicting the outcome remains challenging.

In Iowa, where candidate Trump led by more than 8 percentage points in the last two elections, recent polls show candidate Harris is leading within the margin of error.

Let's take a look at the seven battleground states that will determine the election outcome.

Harris is leading in four states, including Nevada, while Pennsylvania and Michigan are tied, and Trump is ahead in Arizona.

In a national poll by NBC, both sides have a support rate of 49%.

Amid this tight race, both sides are making a final push for votes.

This is a report from KBS correspondent Park Il-jung in New York.

[Report]

So far, the number of voters who have completed early voting has surpassed 76 million.

While this is fewer than during the 2020 election amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more than in 2016.

However, it is difficult to say that it favors the Democrats as it did in the 2020 election.

Nationally, the proportion of Democratic voters is large, but in southern battleground states like Arizona and Nevada, the proportion of Republican voters is higher.

Moreover, as polls show a tight race, competition surrounding the battleground states is intensifying.

Democratic candidate and Vice President Harris focused on Michigan all day, while the vice presidential candidate of the party, Worlds, visited North Carolina and Georgia.

On the Republican side, former President Trump and vice presidential candidate Vance campaigned across several states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President/Democratic Presidential Candidate: "Are we ready to fight for it? And when we fight, we win."]

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Presidential Candidate: "On Tuesday, just go out and vote. And we're going to close this thing out, and it's going to be party time."]

The tension between both sides is also escalating.

After Trump’s camp raised objections to Harris's appearance on NBC's popular comedy program, NBC aired Trump's ads for free.

On the eve of the election, both sides are wrapping up their campaigns in Pennsylvania.

There are 19 electoral votes at stake, and the poll results are tight.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • US Election D-1: Candidates go all out in final push across key battleground states
    • 입력 2024-11-04 23:52:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

The U.S. presidential election, which is drawing global attention, is just one day away.

Predicting the outcome remains challenging.

In Iowa, where candidate Trump led by more than 8 percentage points in the last two elections, recent polls show candidate Harris is leading within the margin of error.

Let's take a look at the seven battleground states that will determine the election outcome.

Harris is leading in four states, including Nevada, while Pennsylvania and Michigan are tied, and Trump is ahead in Arizona.

In a national poll by NBC, both sides have a support rate of 49%.

Amid this tight race, both sides are making a final push for votes.

This is a report from KBS correspondent Park Il-jung in New York.

[Report]

So far, the number of voters who have completed early voting has surpassed 76 million.

While this is fewer than during the 2020 election amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more than in 2016.

However, it is difficult to say that it favors the Democrats as it did in the 2020 election.

Nationally, the proportion of Democratic voters is large, but in southern battleground states like Arizona and Nevada, the proportion of Republican voters is higher.

Moreover, as polls show a tight race, competition surrounding the battleground states is intensifying.

Democratic candidate and Vice President Harris focused on Michigan all day, while the vice presidential candidate of the party, Worlds, visited North Carolina and Georgia.

On the Republican side, former President Trump and vice presidential candidate Vance campaigned across several states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President/Democratic Presidential Candidate: "Are we ready to fight for it? And when we fight, we win."]

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Presidential Candidate: "On Tuesday, just go out and vote. And we're going to close this thing out, and it's going to be party time."]

The tension between both sides is also escalating.

After Trump’s camp raised objections to Harris's appearance on NBC's popular comedy program, NBC aired Trump's ads for free.

On the eve of the election, both sides are wrapping up their campaigns in Pennsylvania.

There are 19 electoral votes at stake, and the poll results are tight.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.
박일중
박일중 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최

윤 대통령, 7일 대국민 담화 겸 기자회견 개최
푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담

푸틴, 최선희 북한 외무상과 ‘예고 없는’ 면담
[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집

[단독] ‘북한군과 교전 시작’ 첫 공식 확인…젤렌스키, 긴급 회의 소집
[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”

[단독] 러시아 해커 집단 “한국에 대한 해킹 작업 시작”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.