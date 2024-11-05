News 9

The U.S. presidential election campaign is drawing to an end after a journey of shocks and twists

입력 2024.11.05 (00:01)

[Anchor]

The United States is now waiting for the people's choice.

There have been a series of shocks and reversals, including two assassination attempts on Trump and a candidate change in the Democratic Party.

Reporter Kim Kwi-soo has summarized the fast-paced U.S. presidential election process.

[Report]

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/November 15, 2022: "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."]

[Joe Biden/U.S. President/April 25, 2023: "This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for re-election."]

The U.S. presidential election began with the exciting element of a face-off between a former and current president for the first time in 112 years and a rematch after four years.

However, during the crucial first TV debate, President Biden amplified the concerns about his cognitive abilities due to his age, which had been pointed out as a weakness.

Calls for a candidate change emerged within the Democratic Party.

The decisive blow for Biden in crisis was the assassination attempt on Trump.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President: "(Take a look at what happened (at the border)."]

Due to this incident, Trump highlighted himself as a strong leader, and a week later, Biden announced his withdrawal from the race and declared support for Vice President Harris.

Kamala Harris, a Black woman of Indian descent, was officially confirmed as the Democratic presidential candidate a month later.

[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President: "Building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency."]

With the world's attention, Harris's approval ratings soared, but it did not last long.

Just two months after the first assassination attempt, Trump avoided a second assassination attempt, and his approval ratings rose again.

With fluctuating approval ratings, the U.S. presidential election train is approaching its final destination, but the race remains so close that predicting the winner is still impossible.

This is KBS News, Kim Kwi-soo.

    • 입력 2024-11-05 00:01:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

The United States is now waiting for the people's choice.

There have been a series of shocks and reversals, including two assassination attempts on Trump and a candidate change in the Democratic Party.

Reporter Kim Kwi-soo has summarized the fast-paced U.S. presidential election process.

[Report]

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/November 15, 2022: "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."]

[Joe Biden/U.S. President/April 25, 2023: "This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for re-election."]

The U.S. presidential election began with the exciting element of a face-off between a former and current president for the first time in 112 years and a rematch after four years.

However, during the crucial first TV debate, President Biden amplified the concerns about his cognitive abilities due to his age, which had been pointed out as a weakness.

Calls for a candidate change emerged within the Democratic Party.

The decisive blow for Biden in crisis was the assassination attempt on Trump.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President: "(Take a look at what happened (at the border)."]

Due to this incident, Trump highlighted himself as a strong leader, and a week later, Biden announced his withdrawal from the race and declared support for Vice President Harris.

Kamala Harris, a Black woman of Indian descent, was officially confirmed as the Democratic presidential candidate a month later.

[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President: "Building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency."]

With the world's attention, Harris's approval ratings soared, but it did not last long.

Just two months after the first assassination attempt, Trump avoided a second assassination attempt, and his approval ratings rose again.

With fluctuating approval ratings, the U.S. presidential election train is approaching its final destination, but the race remains so close that predicting the winner is still impossible.

This is KBS News, Kim Kwi-soo.
