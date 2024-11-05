Temperatures to plummet overnight; Up to 5cm of snow expected in Gangwon mountains

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Unusually warm autumn weather has continued for days, but temperatures are dropping rapidly.



Tomorrow (Nov. 5), morning temperatures in most areas are expected to fall significantly.



Let's connect with our reporter in Myeongdong, Seoul.



Kim Se-hyun, the temperature is said to drop significantly overnight; what is the temperature like there now?



[Reporter]



It felt relatively warm during the day, but as the sun sets, it is quickly getting chilly.



The cold wind is also getting stronger.



Due to the sudden drop in temperature, citizens are tightening their collars and hurrying their steps.



However, even in the cold, people are creating memories in front of the digital billboards that radiate a festive year-end atmosphere.



As of 9 PM earlier, the temperature in Seoul was 10.3 degrees Celsius, which is 8 degrees lower than during the day.



Overnight, cold air will continue to flow down from the northwest, and tomorrow morning, the temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to 5 degrees, which is 11.5 degrees lower than today.



The Korea Meteorological Administration has advised that people take care of their health as temperatures change rapidly.



[Anchor]



Is it true that it will suddenly get cold tomorrow, with some places even expecting snow?



[Reporter]



Yes, as the easterly winds meet the cold air, 1 to 5 cm of snow is forecasted for the high mountains in Gangwon Province tomorrow.



In Gangwon Province and the eastern coast of North Gyeongsang Province, 5 to 20 mm of rain is expected.



The cold will continue for a while.



Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be around 5 degrees Celcius in Seoul and Chuncheon, and 2 degrees Celcius in Paju and Cheorwon, which is about 10 degrees lower than today (Nov. 4).



The wind is also expected to be strong, making the perceived temperature even lower.



In areas where it rains or snows, there may be icy patches on the roads, so caution is needed for traffic safety.



As the cold persists, morning temperatures will drop further on Wednesday and Thursday.



On Thursday, the morning temperature in Seoul is expected to reach 2 degrees Celcius, marking the peak of this cold spell, and temperatures are expected to return to normal levels by Friday.



This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.



