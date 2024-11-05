Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun summoned for the second day; Myung Tae-kyun's summons imminent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former National Assembly member Kim Young-sun, one of the key figures in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in the nomination process, is being investigated by the prosecution again today (Nov. 4).



She has repeatedly denied the allegations of quid pro quo in the nominations.



We go to the Changwon District Prosecutor's Office.



Reporter Lee Hyung-kwan, it seems that today's (Nov. 4) investigation is quite lengthy.



It appears that Myung Tae-kyun will also be summoned soon, right?



[Report]



Yes, former lawmaker Kim Young-sun was summoned this morning as a suspect in violation of the Political Funds Act and has been under investigation for over 11 hours.



This is the second day of questioning following a 12-hour investigation yesterday (Nov. 3).



As she entered the prosecutor's office, former lawmaker Kim again denied the allegations of quid pro quo in the nominations to the press.



She claimed that her accountant, Kang Hye-kyung, set a trap and that it was Kang who broke the law.



Let's listen to what she said.



[Kim Young-sun/Former National Assembly member: "I don't know the circumstances or to whom (my accountant) Kang Hye-kyung gave it. I just paid back the money she said she spent on me..."]



Former lawmaker Kim is accused of giving 90 million won, half of her salary, to Myung through Kang after being elected in the 2022 by-election in Uichang, Changwon.



Kang claims that this money was given as a quid pro quo for securing the nomination, but Kim insists that she was just repaying a loan from Kang and that she was deceived.



In response, Kang's side has been countering that there is truth in the recordings of Kim's voice that have been made public.



With both sides' positions sharply contrasting, there are suggestions that the prosecution may call both individuals in for a confrontation questioning.



The prosecution has also reportedly notified Myung Tae-kyun of his summons and is coordinating the schedule.



It is expected that the summons will take place as early as this week, and Myung is preparing for the prosecution's investigation by hiring a lawyer.



This is Lee Hyung-kwan from the Changwon District Prosecutor's Office for KBS News.



