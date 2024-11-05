Midnight street brawl: Gang members caught at the scene

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Jecheon, Chungbuk Province, a group of gang members engaged in a public brawl on the street.



Ignoring police officers' attempts to intervene, they continued their violent actions for nearly an hour until they were forcibly subdued.



Reporter Song Guk-hwa has the details.



[Report]



After midnight, a violent exchange of punches occurs between two men in a shopping alley.



One man, having stripped off his shirt, eventually stomps on the fallen man.



While their group is trying to break up the fight, another man quickly gets involved, escalating the situation into a chaotic brawl.



Police officers from the local precinct arrive on the scene and attempt to break up the fight, but the violence continues unabated.



[Citizen A/voice altered: "It was a scene where many people were gathered and fighting... I saw a lot of blood on the ground the next day."]



The plainclothes police unit that arrived late managed to subdue the men, and the brawl ended after about 50 minutes.



However, even after being apprehended by the police, they continued to resist and struggle.



According to police investigations, some of those involved in the fight were members of a gang in their 20s from Jecheon, Chungbuk Province.



It was revealed that they had started fighting among themselves while drinking alcohol.



Citizens were left feeling anxious due to the group brawl that took place in the city center.



[Citizen B/voice altered: "I was scared because they had tattoos on their bodies! They looked like a gang, especially when I saw them greeting each other!"]



The police have charged five members of the group, including gang members, with joint assault and plan to request arrest warrants for two of them.



Additionally, they will analyze the brawl footage captured by CCTV to identify and charge more participants.



This is KBS News, Song Guk-hwa reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!